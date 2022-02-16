The Global Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market Will Grow by USD 131.08 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.43% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Molybdenum Disulfide (MoS2) Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market is poised to grow by $131.08 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The report on the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand due to growing end-use industries and the high popularity of luxury vehicles.

The molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market is segmented as below:

By Product

Powder

Crystal

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing population in urban areas coupled with the demand for living solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market growth during the next few years.

The report on the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market covers the following areas:

Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market sizing

Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market forecast

Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market vendors that include American Elements, ARK Co. Ltd., Centerra Gold Inc., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group Co. Ltd, Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Moly Metal LLP, Rose Mill Co., and Treibacher Industrie AG. Also, the molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing population in urban areas coupled with the demand for living solutions."

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand due to growing end-use industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Crystal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Elements

ARK Co. Ltd.

Centerra Gold Inc.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group Co. Ltd

Luoyang Shenyu Molybdenum Co. Ltd

Merck KGaA

Moly Metal LLP

Rose Mill Co.

Treibacher Industrie AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

