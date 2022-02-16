EIP Credit Group Invested More Than $150 Million in 2021

Leading ESG Investment Firm Focuses on Credit Investments in the Energy Transition

Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a leading investor in the energy transition, announced that its Credit Group made a record commitment in more than $150 million of investments in 2021. EIP launched the Credit Group in 2016 to provide innovative financing solutions for companies focusing on the broader energy transition across the power, renewable, software and technology, industrial, business services, and transportation industries.

In 2021, the EIP Credit Group financed a record high of five new US-based businesses bringing the portfolio to more than 20 companies and a total investment volume exceeding $280 million.

"Our investments in 2021 continue to showcase the depth and breadth of our capital offerings and underline our strategic mission to provide creative financing solutions to U.S. lower-middle market companies," said EIP Credit Group Managing Partner & CEO Harry Giovani. "Our tailored debt and equity solutions for both established and high growth companies differentiates us from other capital providers. We view ourselves as a strategic partner to our portfolio companies and not just a source of capital. We believe that the EIP ecosystem further positions our investments for successful outcomes, especially given our ESG focus and the value these companies bring to our sector."

EIP Credit Group Partner Tal Sheynfeld added, "As part of EIP's over $2.0 billion in AUM platform, our ability to structure credit and financing offerings that fit the individual and varied needs of our portfolio companies is key to our success. Our new portfolio companies complement our existing investments with a mix of earlier stage and established companies. We look forward to seeing their continued success and growth with access to the EIP platform which includes blue-chip utility and industrial LPs. The future is bright at EIP and we seek to continue to be the capital provider of choice for companies operating in our industries of focus."

Background on Investments

Led the $34.0 million acquisition capital financing for a private equity sponsor's acquisition of Celerity Consulting. Celerity, headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2001, is a leading provider of information management services focused on the retrieval, organization and analysis of complex data for gas and electric utilities, state governments, law firms, and corporations.

Provided a $15.0 million delayed draw term loan to EVmo, Inc. (YAYO) as growth capital to support the company's electric vehicle fleet expansion. EVmo bridges the gap between rideshare and "last mile" delivery drivers in need of suitable vehicles and the companies in the rideshare, delivery, and logistics businesses that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. EVmo is a leading provider of rental vehicles to drivers and delivery companies in this ever-expanding gig economy.

Led a $30.0 million term loan and participated in Manus Bio's $21.5 million convertible note round providing the company growth capital and support in expanding the company's Augusta, GA manufacturing facility. Manus Bio leverages rapid advances in Biology to produce complex, natural ingredients used in our daily lives as flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, cosmetics, vitamins, pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals. Using its advanced fermentation technology, Manus Bio recreates natural processes for next-generation industrial biomanufacturing and provides sustainable and cost-effective sources of ingredients for health, wellness, and nutrition.

Participated in Scythe's $10.0 million Series A round, allowing the company to expand its team and operationalize cyber threat intelligence to attack, detect, and respond with safety, realism, and scale. Scythe is an adversary emulation platform for the enterprise and cybersecurity consulting market and allows organizations to continuously assess their risk posture and exposure.

Participated in Sitetracker's $45.0 million Series C round, which enabled Sitetracker to continue to scale and power the successful deployment of critical infrastructure through leading high-volume project management software and services. Sitetracker was founded in 2013 and enables companies to perfect how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) is a global investment firm leading the transition to a sustainable future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world's most forward-looking energy and industrial companies to advance innovation. With over $2.0 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally across venture, growth, credit, and infrastructure – and has a team of over 60 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, Cologne, and Oslo. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

