MolinaCares Accord Invests $100,000 in Michigan Early Childhood Programs

The MolinaCares Accord ("MolinaCares"), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Michigan ("Molina"), is supporting the Early Childhood Investment Corporation's (ECIC) Think Babies Michigan initiative, aimed at improving the lives of babies and toddlers. The $100,000 donation will help fund grants for community organizations focused on parent-led early childhood initiatives.

"MolinaCares is committed to addressing health disparities in our communities and ensuring everyone receives whole-person care," said Christine Surdock, plan president for Molina Healthcare of Michigan. "By supporting promising community organizations, our partnership with ECIC will improve the lives and well-being of children and families in every corner of the state."

In combination with a grant from the Pritzker Children's Initiative, ECIC will award 16 programs up to $10,000 each. The organizations will receive assistance from ECIC and parent leaders to pilot and implement programs designed to improve access to the early childhood system in Michigan.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has put the need for early childhood services and support in the spotlight, we're thrilled to partner with MolinaCares and Pritzker Children's Initiative to offer 16 diverse, promising programs the support they need to make a difference in their community," said Alicia Guevara Warren, senior director of policy and advocacy at ECIC. "This partnership has truly amplified the impact of this important program and will help countless pregnant women and families with young children access key services like childcare, Medicaid, and more."

Grant recipients include ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services), Chaldean Community Foundation, Clare-Gladwin Great Start Collaborative, Delta Schoolcraft Growing Families Home Visiting, Generations Ahead, Gratiot-Isabella Great Start Collaborative, Grow Benzie, Help Me Grow Macomb, Huron Intermediate School District, Keweenaw Family Resource Center, Lapeer County Community Foundation, Learn Lactate Grow, Miigwech Inc., MomsBloom, Voices for Children Advocacy Center, and Washtenaw Success by 6 Great Start Collaborative.

About The MolinaCares Accord

Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc.

About the Early Childhood Investment Corporation

Created in 2005 to be a statewide leader in early childhood, the Early Childhood Investment Corporation (ECIC) collaborates to increase public and private investment in the earliest years, to elevate issues affecting young children and their families, and continuously improve Michigan's comprehensive early childhood system, ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed in school and in life. ECIC envisions a future where all young children and their families in Michigan thrive. In order to make this vision a reality, we work to ensure: Race, culture and community are celebrated assets in a young child's life; Our work is informed by research and driven by the voices of diverse populations to achieve equitable outcomes for all children; and collaboration is central to our work, and we strive to co-create knowledge and innovation for the field. To learn more about ECIC, please visit ecic4kids.org.

