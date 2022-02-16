Elvisridge Capital Acquires BBS Tech, dba FINS Fishing

Michael Southard, Managing Director of Elvisridge Capital, LLC, announced today the acquisition of BBS Tech, LLC ("BBS") of Erlanger, KY. BBS is a maker of braided fishing line sold under the brand FINS Fishing.

"BBS fits perfectly into our focus on acquiring manufacturing companies in the sportfishing sector and complements our current portfolio company, Blackfin Rods, a manufacturer of American-made quality fishing rods," stated Southard. "Our strategy will be to provide capital to increase manufacturing capacity and efficiency, as well as expand distribution and continue to build the FINS brand."

"Elvisridge Capital is an ideal partner for BBS to continue growing the FINS brand and our OEM business," said Lee Burch, President of BBS. Burch will continue managing day-to-day operations and will report to Bill Bolton, Vice President at Elvisridge Capital, who oversees the Sportfishing segment for Elvisridge Capital.

Located in Erlanger, KY, BBS is the last remaining domestically owned and based manufacturer of high-performance fishing line and non-fishing line braids such as kayak control lines, spear fishing lines and cords used in the automotive industry, specializing in producing small diameter braids of high-performance fiber. For additional information on products, visit www.finsfishing.com.

Based in Cleveland, OH with offices in Tampa and Detroit, Elvisridge Capital is a private investment firm offering personal attention, operational expertise, and strategic resources to the companies it acquires. The firm's target investment sectors include sportfishing and landscape products. For more information on our investment strategy and portfolio companies, please visit www.elvisridgecapital.com.

