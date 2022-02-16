Charles R. Bridges, M.D., Sc.D., Elected to the National Academy of Engineering Membership

Also Appointed to Board of Directors of The Forsyth Institute
CorVista Health, Inc., a digital health company dedicated to improving cardiovascular disease diagnosis, announces the election of Dr. Charles Bridges to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE). In addition to Dr. Bridges, NAE President John L. Anderson announced 132 new members for 2022, bringing the total U.S. membership to 2,388 and international to 310.
Dr. Charles Bridges, Executive Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, CorVista Health (Photo: Business Wire)
Election to the National Academy of Engineering is among the highest professional distinctions according to an engineer. Academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to "engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature" and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education." Election of new NAE members is the culmination of a yearlong process.
"We are proud of this tremendous accomplishment and well-deserved honor for Dr. Bridges," said Don Crawford, President and CEO CorVista Health. "Election to the NAE is a testament of his extensive experience and expertise as an engineer, physician and healthcare executive. We are thrilled he is now leading our science and technology innovation teams at CorVista Health."
Individuals in the newly elected class will be formally inducted during the NAE's annual meeting on October 2, 2022. Here is the NAE 2022 list of the new members and international members, with their primary affiliations at the time of election and a brief statement of their principal engineering accomplishments.
"I am honored to have been elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE). As a member of NAE, I look forward to the opportunity to serve the nation on matters of engineering policy with particular emphasis on diversity, digital health innovation and biotechnology," said Dr. Charles Bridges.
We are also pleased to announce Dr. Bridges was recently appointed to Board of Directors of The Forsyth Institute, with a mission of improving oral and overall health through research, innovation, and community outreach. Dr. Charles Bridges brings to the board a diverse scope of expertise with a strong focus on technology development. His appointment to the Board aligns with Forsyth's major goal of delivering new oral health solutions to the public.
About CorVista® System
CorVista System is a non-invasive point-of-care solution that is intended to synchronously collect and apply machine learning to a patient's cardiac and hemodynamic signals to predict the likelihood of cardiovascular diseases without the use of radiation, contrast agents, injections, fasting or exercise. Within minutes of the test, the CorVista® Analysis is available in a secure web portal to aid physicians in rapidly diagnosing and treating patients with suspected cardiovascular disease, answering important clinical questions to guide better treatment decisions. CorVista System is an investigational device limited by federal law to investigational use. CorVista System is not available for commercial distribution.
About CorVista® Health
CorVista Health is a subsidiary of Toronto-based Analytics For Life Inc. CorVista Health is applying machine learning using real world test data to develop a novel cardiac diagnostic platform, CorVista® System, with the aim of transforming cardiovascular care and the patient experience. For more information, visit www.corvista.com.
