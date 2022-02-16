KKR Appoints Neil Chatterjee as Industry Advisor

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Neil Chatterjee, former Commissioner and Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), as an Industry Advisor to the firm's Global Infrastructure team. In his role, Mr. Chatterjee will advise KKR on its Global Infrastructure investment strategy and support the firm's portfolio companies.

Mr. Chatterjee brings nearly two decades of experience in energy policy and regulation and has had a distinguished career in the public and private sectors. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to Hogan Lovells' Energy Regulatory practice group and as a Senior Policy Advisor with the Climate Leadership Council. During his tenure at FERC, Mr. Chatterjee championed efforts to enhance the resilience and reliability of the U.S. power grid and increase renewables' ability to compete in regional power markets. Before that, Mr. Chatterjee served as a long-time political advisor on energy to former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, supporting a bipartisan approach to energy and infrastructure legislation. Mr. Chatterjee has also worked for the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, and House Republican Conference Chairwoman, Deborah Pryce.

Raj Agrawal, Global Head of Infrastructure at KKR, said, "We are thrilled to welcome one of our nation's foremost energy markets experts as an advisor to our firm, providing us with an industry perspective that will be invaluable to our Global Infrastructure team and portfolio companies."

Mr. Chatterjee said, "I am honored to join KKR as an advisor supporting the firm's deep commitment to improving global infrastructure. It is a critical time for the industry and I look forward to using my experience to help further strengthen KKR's leading infrastructure investment platform."

KKR established its Global Infrastructure strategy in 2008 and has since been one of the most active infrastructure investors around the world with a team of more than 70 dedicated investment professionals. The firm currently oversees approximately $40 billion in infrastructure assets and has made over 60 infrastructure investments across a range of sub-sectors and geographies.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. KKR, please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

