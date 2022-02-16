Similarweb Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Above Prior Guidance and Strong Progress on All Key Metrics

Fourth quarter 2021 revenue grew 51% year-over-year to $40.2 million
NRR for $100K+ ARR customers increases to 125%
Introduces strong guidance for Q1 and 2022 with revenue growth over 40%
Similarweb Ltd. SMWB ("Similarweb" or the "Company"), a leading platform for digital intelligence, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
"Q4 closed an outstanding and record-breaking year for us," said Or Offer, Founder and CEO of Similarweb. "Similarweb provides companies with critical insights and actionable intelligence that helps them win online and accelerate their growth. In 2021, we continued our strong business execution, as can be seen by record revenue growth rate, record customer growth rate, record NRR and record multi-year deals. We are entering 2022 with very strong momentum and we are extremely excited about what lies ahead."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
Revenue
- Total revenue was $40.2 million, an increase of 51%, compared to $29.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Total ARR was $165 million, an increase of 44%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Operating loss
- GAAP operating loss was $(22.9) million, compared to $(6.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- GAAP net loss per share was $(0.32), compared to $(0.48) for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $(18.4) million, compared to $(4.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP operating loss per share was $(0.25), compared to $(0.31) for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Cash
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $128.9 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $159.1 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Free cash flow was $(11.5) million, compared to $(1.4) million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights
Revenue
- Total revenue was $137.7 million, an increase of 47%, compared to $93.5 million for 2020.
Operating loss
- GAAP operating loss was $(66.1) million, compared to $(19.7) million for 2020
- GAAP net loss per share was $(1.30), compared to $(1.58) for 2020.
- Non-GAAP operating loss was $(51.7) million, compared to $(14.9) million for 2020.
- Non-GAAP operating loss per share was $(0.97), compared to $(1.03) for 2020.
Cash
- Free cash flow was $(30.4) million, compared to $(4.9) million for 2020.
Recent Business Highlights
- Signed a new data licensing agreement with App Annie, allowing access to an important set of App Annie's mobile application data, which will be incorporated into our platform.
- Grew number of customers to 3,487 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 28% compared to December 31, 2020.
- Grew average annual revenue per customer to $48K in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Grew number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more to 271, an increase of 45% compared to December 31, 2020.
- Customers with ARR of $100,000 or more contributed 51% of the total ARR as of December 31, 2021, compared to 49% as of December 31, 2020.
- Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with ARR of $100,000 or more increased to 125% as compared to 113% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Overall dollar-based net retention rate increased to 113% as compared to 101% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Multi-year deals now comprise 33% of our overall ARR, compared to 25% as of December 31, 2020.
- Remaining performance obligations increased 60% year over year, to $137.5 million as of December 31, 2021.
Financial Outlook
"We are pleased with another exceptionally strong and record-breaking quarter," said Jason Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer of Similarweb. "Our investments across the business are paying off and fueling our continued rapid growth. On that basis, we are issuing strong guidance for the first quarter and full year 2022."
-
Q1 2022 Guidance
- Total revenue between $41.1 million and $41.5 million, representing 40% growth year over year at the mid range.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between ($20.5) million and ($20.9) million.
-
FY 2022 Guidance
- Total revenue between $193.0 million and $194.0 million, representing 41% growth year over year at the mid range.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between ($83.0) million and ($84.0) million, reflecting continued investment to further expand our data moats through the previously reported acquisition of Embee Mobile and the data licensing agreement with App Annie, as well as increased investment in R&D and in our go-to-market which is designed to support our continued growth plans.
The Company's first quarter and 2022 financial outlook is based upon a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the Company's control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, the Company's expectations may change. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve these results.
The Company does not provide guidance for operating loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP operating loss, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted non-GAAP operating loss and forecasted operating loss without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain items. These items are not within the Company's control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.
Conference Call Information
The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, February 16, 2022. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Similarweb's Investor Relations website at https://ir.similarweb.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the Similarweb website following the call. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (877) 407-0726 toll-free and at (201) 689-7806 internationally.
About Similarweb: As a trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people rely on Similarweb insights to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global economic uncertainty, long-term growth and overall future prospects and the size and our ability to capitalize on our market opportunity. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views regarding our intentions, products, services, plans, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available to us and assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) challenges associated with forecasting our revenue given our recent growth and rapid technological development, (ii) our history of net losses and desire to increase operating expenses, thereby limiting our ability to achieve profitability, (iii) challenges related to effectively managing our growth, (iv) intense competition in the market and services categories in which we participate, (v) potential reductions in participation in our contributory network and/or increase in the volume of opt-out requests from individuals with respect to our collection of their date, or a decrease in our direct measurement dataset, which could lead to a deterioration in the depth, breadth or accuracy of our data, (vi) our inability to attract new customers and expand subscriptions of current customers, (vii) changes in laws, regulations, and public perception concerning data privacy or change in the patterns of enforcement of existing laws and regulations, (viii) our inability to introduce new features or solutions and make enhancements to our existing solutions, (ix) real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities or bugs in our platform, (x) potential security breaches to our systems or to the systems of our third-party service providers, (xi) our inability to obtain and maintain comprehensive and reliable data to generate our insights, (xii) changes in laws and regulations related to the Internet or changes in the Internet infrastructure itself that may diminish the demand for our solutions, and (xiii) failure to effectively develop and expand our direct sales capabilities, which could harm our ability to increase the number of organizations using our platform and achieve broader market acceptance for our solutions.
These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus for our initial public offering filed with the SEC on May 12, 2021 in connection with our initial public offering and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur.
Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this press release, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this press release involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains certain financial measures that are expressed on a non-GAAP basis. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents GAAP operating income (loss) less share-based compensation, retention payments related to business combinations, amortization of intangible assets, non-recurring expenses in relation to our initial public offering and certain other non-recurring items.
|
Similarweb Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
23,943
|
|
|
$
|
128,879
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restricted deposits
|
|
1,454
|
|
|
|
11,474
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
25,257
|
|
|
|
31,017
|
|
Deferred contract costs
|
|
5,495
|
|
|
|
8,470
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
2,096
|
|
|
|
7,847
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
88,245
|
|
|
|
187,687
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
6,090
|
|
|
|
6,356
|
|
Deferred contract costs, non-current
|
|
6,030
|
|
|
|
9,208
|
|
Intangible assets and goodwill
|
|
2,868
|
|
|
|
22,935
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
401
|
|
|
|
813
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
103,634
|
|
|
$
|
226,999
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under Credit Facility
|
$
|
26,853
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
4,349
|
|
|
|
11,303
|
|
Payroll and benefit related liabilities
|
|
11,022
|
|
|
|
17,969
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
53,145
|
|
|
|
76,676
|
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
|
12,987
|
|
|
|
28,199
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
108,356
|
|
|
|
134,147
|
|
Deferred revenues, non-current
|
|
743
|
|
|
|
2,074
|
|
Deferred rent
|
|
3,012
|
|
|
|
2,602
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
773
|
|
|
|
3,262
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
112,884
|
|
|
|
142,085
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Convertible Preferred Shares, NIS 0.01 par value, 51,877,220 and 0 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and 2021 respectively, 50,657,042 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, and 2021 respectively, liquidation preference of $202,483 and $0 as of December 31, 2020, and 2021 respectively
|
|
135,810
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Shareholders' (deficit) equity
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares, NIS 0.01 par value, 79,176,826 and 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020, and 2021 respectively, 15,328,449 and 74,847,609 shares issued as of December 31, 2020 and 2021 respectively, 15,326,281 and 74,845,441 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2021 respectively
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
25,908
|
|
|
|
324,614
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(171,086
|
)
|
|
|
(240,065
|
)
|
Total shareholders' (deficit) equity
|
|
(145,060
|
)
|
|
|
84,914
|
|
Total liabilities, convertible preferred shares and shareholders' (deficit) equity
|
$
|
103,634
|
|
|
$
|
226,999
|
|
Similarweb Ltd.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Revenues
|
$
|
93,486
|
|
|
$
|
137,668
|
|
|
$
|
26,637
|
|
|
$
|
40,151
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
21,417
|
|
|
|
31,752
|
|
|
|
5,624
|
|
|
|
10,691
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
72,069
|
|
|
|
105,916
|
|
|
|
21,013
|
|
|
|
29,460
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
22,086
|
|
|
|
44,378
|
|
|
|
6,420
|
|
|
|
14,278
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
53,690
|
|
|
|
93,844
|
|
|
|
15,725
|
|
|
|
27,982
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
15,967
|
|
|
|
33,801
|
|
|
|
4,912
|
|
|
|
10,103
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
91,743
|
|
|
|
172,023
|
|
|
|
27,057
|
|
|
|
52,363
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(19,674
|
)
|
|
|
(66,107
|
)
|
|
(6,044
|
)
|
|
|
(22,903
|
)
|
Finance expenses, net
|
|
(1,682
|
)
|
|
|
(1,891
|
)
|
|
|
(716
|
)
|
|
|
(733
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(21,356
|
)
|
|
|
(67,998
|
)
|
|
|
(6,760
|
)
|
|
|
(23,636
|
)
|
Income taxes
|
|
640
|
|
|
|
981
|
|
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(21,996
|
)
|
|
$
|
(68,979
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,158
|
)
|
|
$
|
(23,810
|
)
|
Deemed dividend to ordinary and preferred shareholders
|
$
|
(825
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(114
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(1.58
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.30
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.32
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted
|
|
14,442,172
|
|
|
|
53,201,603
|
|
|
|
15,154,590
|
|
|
|
74,685,076
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(21,996
|
)
|
|
$
|
(68,979
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,158
|
)
|
|
$
|
(23,810
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(22,069
|
)
|
|
$
|
(68,895
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,142
|
)
|
|
$
|
(23,673
|
)
|
Share-based compensation costs included above:
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cost of revenues
|
$
|
40
|
|
$
|
211
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
$
|
90
|
Research and development
|
|
1,107
|
|
|
|
4,058
|
|
|
|
269
|
|
|
|
1,143
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
3,450
|
|
|
|
301
|
|
|
|
1,146
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
2,832
|
|
|
|
3,452
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
936
|
|
Total
|
$
|
4,800
|
|
|
$
|
11,171
|
|
|
$
|
1,330
|
|
|
$
|
3,315
|
|
Similarweb Ltd.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(21,996
|
)
|
|
$
|
(68,979
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,158
|
)
|
|
$
|
(23,810
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,964
|
|
|
|
3,167
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
1,539
|
|
Finance (expense) income
|
|
(202
|
)
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
(198
|
)
|
|
|
249
|
|
Unrealized loss (gain) from hedging future transactions
|
|
313
|
|
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
4,800
|
|
|
|
11,171
|
|
|
|
1,330
|
|
|
|
3,315
|
|
Provision for accrued interest on Credit Facility
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in accounts receivable, net
|
|
(6,620
|
)
|
|
|
(5,132
|
)
|
|
|
(8,580
|
)
|
|
|
(5,986
|
)
|
Increase in deferred contract costs
|
|
(5,211
|
)
|
|
|
(6,127
|
)
|
|
|
(1,363
|
)
|
|
|
(2,070
|
)
|
(Increase) decrease in other current assets
|
|
(249
|
)
|
|
|
(5,556
|
)
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
(2,844
|
)
|
Increase in other non-current assets
|
|
(272
|
)
|
|
|
(412
|
)
|
|
|
(332
|
)
|
|
|
(483
|
)
|
Increase in accounts payable
|
|
1,295
|
|
|
|
6,631
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
1,794
|
|
Increase in deferred revenue
|
|
12,895
|
|
|
|
24,384
|
|
|
|
10,329
|
|
|
|
12,139
|
|
Decrease in deferred rent
|
|
(443
|
)
|
|
|
(410
|
)
|
|
|
(136
|
)
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in other non-current liabilities
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
(153
|
)
|
Increase in other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
|
9,637
|
|
|
|
13,194
|
|
|
|
4,120
|
|
|
|
6,021
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(3,760
|
)
|
|
|
(27,625
|
)
|
|
|
(844
|
)
|
|
|
(10,369
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net
|
|
(748
|
)
|
|
|
(2,311
|
)
|
|
|
(320
|
)
|
|
|
(896
|
)
|
Capitalized internal-use software costs
|
|
(387
|
)
|
|
|
(502
|
)
|
|
|
(218
|
)
|
|
|
(274
|
)
|
(Increase) decrease in restricted deposits
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
|
(10,020
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(9,758
|
)
|
(Increase) decrease in short-term investments
|
|
(29,553
|
)
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
(30,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments for business combinations, net of cash acquired
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(9,507
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(9,007
|
)
|
Acquisition of intangible assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(300
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
|
(30,760
|
)
|
|
|
7,360
|
|
|
|
(30,540
|
)
|
|
|
(19,935
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of Preferred C Shares, net
|
|
39,785
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
39,785
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from PPP loan
|
|
1,759
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayment of PPP loan
|
|
(1,759
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,759
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
1,442
|
|
|
|
1,222
|
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
|
492
|
|
Borrowings under Credit Facility
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayment of Credit Facility
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(56,800
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayment of borrowings acquired in business combinations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting fees and commissions and other issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
150,936
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
51,227
|
|
|
|
125,246
|
|
|
|
38,495
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
(45
|
)
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
(249
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
16,909
|
|
|
|
104,936
|
|
|
|
7,309
|
|
|
|
(30,173
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
7,034
|
|
|
|
23,943
|
|
|
|
16,634
|
|
|
|
159,052
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
23,943
|
|
|
$
|
128,879
|
|
|
$
|
23,943
|
|
|
$
|
128,879
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
1,148
|
|
|
$
|
531
|
|
|
$
|
295
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
Taxes paid
|
$
|
190
|
|
|
$
|
468
|
|
|
$
|
69
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offering costs incurred during the period included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
124
|
|
|
$
|
270
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Schedule A: Business combinations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Working capital (deficit), net (excluding cash and cash equivalents)
|
|
|
$
|
(8,865
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
|
20,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred taxes, net
|
|
|
|
(2,015
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,507
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures
|
Reconciliation of Loss from operations (GAAP) to Non-GAAP operating loss
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(19,674
|
)
|
|
$
|
(66,107
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,044
|
)
|
|
$
|
(22,903
|
)
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
4,800
|
|
|
|
11,171
|
|
|
|
1,331
|
|
|
|
3,315
|
|
Non-recurring fees related to initial public offering
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,214
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Retention payments related to business combinations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,103
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
Non-recurring expenses related to termination of lease agreement and others
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(14,874
|
)
|
|
$
|
(51,696
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,713
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,376
|
)
|
Reconciliation of Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
$
|
(3,760
|
)
|
|
$
|
(27,625
|
)
|
|
$
|
(844
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,369
|
)
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net
|
|
(748
|
)
|
|
|
(2,311
|
)
|
|
|
(320
|
)
|
|
|
(896
|
)
|
Capitalized internal use software costs
|
|
(387
|
)
|
|
|
(502
|
)
|
|
|
(218
|
)
|
|
|
(274
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
(4,895
|
)
|
|
$
|
(30,438
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,382
|
)
|
|
$
|
(11,539
|
)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005501/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.