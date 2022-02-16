Hyphen Raises $24 Million Series A Led by Tiger Global to Automate the Foodservice Industry

Additional Investors Include Steve Fredette, Co-Founder and President of Toast, and Marc Rowan, Co-Founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management

Hyphen, an automation company that uses software and robotics to help improve efficiency and consistency in commercial kitchens, announced today a $24 million Series A financing round led by Tiger Global, with participation from Steve Fredette, the Co-founder and President of Toast, Inc. Existing investors who also participated in this oversubscribed round include Marc Rowan, Co-founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management; Donald Moore, former Chief Culinary Officer and EVP at The Cheesecake Factory; and more.

Hyphen has raised $34.4 million to date and will use the funds to build out their factory, expand into new markets, invest in R&D for next-generation products, and deploy with customers across the United States. With the new round of financing, Hyphen is aggressively hiring designers, engineers, and operators to support their plans to scale to five markets this year and next.

"We're thrilled to bring on such a strong group of strategic investors to support our mission of putting commercial kitchens on autopilot," said Hyphen's CEO and Co-founder Stephen Klein. "Razor-thin margins have plagued the restaurant industry for decades, but the pandemic exacerbated this with inefficient fulfillment of digital orders and a massive labor shortage. Hyphen solves this dilemma by automating the assembly process. Our Makeline automates the production of digital orders, and our KitchenOS augments labor with efficient workflows and actionable insights."

As of mid-2021, there were 1.7 million job openings in the restaurant and accommodations sector; the highest number ever registered. Experts are predicting that "industrialized countries will have more job openings than workers to fill them." As millions of workers left the industry order inaccuracy increased by 22%. With significant labor pressures continuing to impact the $1.6 trillion foodservice industry into 2022, restaurants and food providers are increasingly looking toward automation to help their businesses not only survive, but thrive.

Hyphen's first product, The Makeline, automates the assembly of digital orders (delivery, takeout, drive-thru, QR code). The Makeline is designed to be a one-to-one replacement of a restaurant's existing makeline and doesn't require retrofitting or plumbing which makes installation frictionless. The Makeline produces 350 meals per hour and eliminates order defects without taking up an inch of extra space.

Hyphen's KitchenOS leverages data from the fully-instrumented Makeline to provide actionable insights such as notifying line cooks about what food to prepare next and in what quantity, based on real-time ingredient levels. Additional features include restaurant-specific customized workflows, unit-level performance, recipe development, and over-the-air menu updates.

In the past twelve months, Hyphen has tripled its number of customers, who have reserved hundreds of Makelines. At planned production capacity, Hyphen has sufficient demand for the next two years, and will begin taking new reservations later this year for deployments in 2024.

"Amid labor shortages and increasing customer demand for takeout and delivery, restaurants need ways to increase throughput and improve efficiency. Hyphen created an intuitive and reliable solution that does both," said Griffin Schroeder, Partner, Tiger Global. "We're excited to partner with Stephen, Daniel, and their team,​ to support restaurants across the country."

About Hyphen

Founded in 2020 by Stephen Klein and Daniel Fukuba, Hyphen is a San Jose-based foodservice automation platform that supports restaurants with software and robotics to make food faster, fresher, and more accessible. Hyphen's first product is a robotic makeline that produces 350 meals an hour while eliminating order defects such as missing ingredients and cross-contamination. The Makeline can easily be swapped with a restaurant's existing makeline without the need for plumbing or drainage. Through its KitchenOS, the platform enables restaurants to develop recipes, fulfill multiple orders from digital channels (i.e., web, app, drive-thru) while augmenting labor with actionable insights. More information can be found at usehyphen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220213005037/en/