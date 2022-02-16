Egypt's 3PL Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 8.39% During 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3PL Market in Egypt 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has been monitoring the 3PL market in Egypt and it is poised to grow by $1.30 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. The report on the 3PL market in Egypt provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in maritime transportation and a rise in the country's retail and FMCG industries.

The 3PL market in Egypt analysis includes end-user and service segments.

The 3PL market in Egypt is segmented as below:

By End-user

Manufacturing

Retail

Consumer goods

Healthcare

Others

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing and distribution

Others

This study identifies the expansion of Egypt's tourist industry resulting in the construction of various airports resulting in increased efficiency of cargo as one of the prime reasons driving the 3PL market growth in Egypt during the next few years.

The report on the 3PL market in Egypt covers the following areas:

3PL market sizing

3PL market forecast

3PL market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3PL market vendors in Egypt that include Aramex International LLC, DCM Logistics, Deutsche Post AG, DP World, DSV Panalpina AS, Eastern Logistics, El Nada Co., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., and Schenker AG. Also, the 3PL market in Egypt analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the expansion of Egypt's tourist industry resulting in the construction of various airports resulting in increased efficiency of cargo."

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in maritime transportation.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aramex International LLC

DCM Logistics

Deutsche Post AG

DP World

DSV Panalpina AS

Eastern Logistics

El Nada Co.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

FedEx Corp.

Schenker AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

