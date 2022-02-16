Sonic Automotive Reports All-Time Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenues and Earnings Per Share

Completes RFJ Auto Acquisition, Expected to Add $3.2 Billion in 2022 Revenues

Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend By 108%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. ("Sonic Automotive," "Sonic" or the "Company") ((SAH), one of the nation's largest automotive retailers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Fourth Quarter Highlights

Record fourth quarter revenues of $3.2 billion, up 13.8% year-over-year

Record fourth quarter income from continuing operations before taxes of $122.1 million, up 35.1% year-over-year Record fourth quarter adjusted income from continuing operations before taxes* of $145.4 million, up 69.9% year-over-year

Record fourth quarter net income from continuing operations of $96.3 million ($2.25 per diluted share) All-time record quarterly adjusted net income from continuing operations* of $113.7 million ($2.66 per diluted share)

Record low fourth quarter selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 64.7% (57.7% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, a decrease of 730 basis points year-over-year) Record low fourth quarter adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* of 63.3% (57.5% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis, a decrease of 770 basis points year-over-year)

All-time record quarterly total Finance & Insurance ("F&I") gross profit per retail unit of $2,415, up 18.9% year-over-year

Record fourth quarter EchoPark revenues of $579.2 million, up 49.7% year-over-year

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a 108% increase to the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.25 per share, payable on April 14, 2022 to all stockholders of record on March 15, 2022

Since the end of the third quarter of 2021, Sonic repurchased approximately one million shares of its Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $50.4 million

In December, Sonic completed the acquisition of RFJ Auto Partners, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "RFJ Auto"), a top-15 U.S. dealer group by total revenues, which is expected to contribute $3.2 billion to revenues in fiscal year 2022

In October, Sonic amended its credit facilities to increase revolver and floor plan commitments to $2.95 billion from $1.8 billion, in addition to completing an offering of $1.15 billion aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes due 2029 and 2031 at a blended rate of 4.73% to fund the acquisition of RFJ Auto and to repay existing debt

* Please refer to the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Commentary

David Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive, commented, "We are very proud of our performance during the fourth quarter, which capped off a year of significant achievements for our company. Sonic delivered all-time record revenues and earnings for the full year, completed the largest acquisition in company history, and executed on our EchoPark expansion plan, exceeding our previously stated target of reaching 25% of the U.S. population by year end. We achieved these results while navigating unprecedented supply chain issues, record low levels of new vehicle inventory, record-high new and used vehicle pricing, and human capital challenges due to the ongoing pandemic. We are especially thankful to our teammates for their continued dedication and commitment, positioning our company for both top- and bottom-line growth as we move forward in the next phase of our long-term strategic growth plan for Sonic and EchoPark."

"In 2021, we continued the nationwide expansion of our EchoPark pre-owned vehicle brand, now reaching over 30% of the U.S. population, on our way to our goal of reaching 90% population coverage by 2025," said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. "With our progress to-date in growing our EchoPark distribution and digital network, we continue to focus on modernizing our brand while providing the same high-quality, guest-centric experience. Beyond EchoPark, our landmark acquisition of RFJ Auto and five other franchised dealership acquisitions in 2021 bolstered our geographic coverage and brand portfolio, which we expect will drive continued growth in 2022 and beyond."

Heath Byrd, Chief Financial Officer of Sonic Automotive, added, "During the fourth quarter, we continued to strengthen Sonic's balance sheet and liquidity resources, including increasing the total capacity of our credit facilities to $2.95 billion. We also benefited from attractive market conditions, issuing $1.15 billion of unsecured senior notes to fund the RFJ Auto acquisition and repay existing debt. Additionally, since the end of the third quarter of 2021, Sonic has repurchased approximately one million shares of its Class A Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $50.4 million. As announced today, our Board of Directors declared a 108% increase of the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 per share. All of these actions reflect the strong performance and cash flow generation of our business model and our commitment to delivering stockholder returns."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

The financial measures discussed below are results for the fourth quarter of 2021 with comparisons made to the fourth quarter of 2020, unless otherwise noted.

Record fourth quarter revenues of $3.2 billion, up 13.8% year-over-year; record fourth quarter income from continuing operations before taxes of $122.1 million, up 35.1% year-over-year Record fourth quarter adjusted income from continuing operations before taxes* of $145.4 million, up 69.9% year-over-year

Record fourth quarter net income from continuing operations of $96.3 million ($2.25 per diluted share), compared to fourth quarter 2020 net income from continuing operations of $57.5 million ($1.31 per diluted share) All-time record quarterly adjusted net income from continuing operations* of $113.7 million ($2.66 per diluted share), compared to fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net income from continuing operations* of $65.8 million ($1.50 per diluted share)

Record low fourth quarter SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 64.7%, a 190-basis point decrease from 66.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 Record low fourth quarter adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* of 63.3%, a 480-basis point decrease from 68.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020

All-time record quarterly total F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,415, up 18.9% year-over-year

Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include: Same store revenues down 0.7%, gross profit up 28.7% Same store new vehicle unit sales volume down 19.2%; same store new vehicle gross profit per unit up 127.9%, to $6,661 Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume down 13.2%; same store retail used vehicle gross profit per unit up 98.2%, to $2,087 Same store parts, service and collision repair gross profit up 6.6%; same store customer pay gross profit up 18.3%; same store warranty gross profit down 13.6%; same store gross margin down 100 basis points, to 49.7% Same store F&I gross profit up 0.5%; all-time record reported Franchised Dealerships Segment F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,349, up 19.5% On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, Franchised Dealerships Segment new vehicle inventory had approximately 16 days' supply (11 days excluding the effect of the RFJ Auto acquisition), and Franchised Dealerships Segment used vehicle inventory had approximately 46 days' supply (36 days excluding the effect of the RFJ Auto acquisition) Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include partial month results for the franchised dealerships included in the RFJ Auto acquisition in December 2021



EchoPark Segment operating results include: Record fourth quarter EchoPark revenues of $579.2 million, up 49.7% year-over-year Record fourth quarter EchoPark retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 15,649, up 5.4% year-over-year EchoPark market share decreased 160 basis points, to 3.2% of the 1-4-year old vehicle segment in our current markets (on a same market basis, EchoPark share was 5.6% of the 1-4-year old vehicle segment) EchoPark reported pre-tax loss of $26.8 million, adjusted pre-tax loss* of $20.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA* loss of $14.6 million (including market expansion-related losses of $9.8 million, $9.8 million and $8.5 million, respectively) On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, EchoPark Segment used vehicle inventory had approximately 70 days' supply (39 days excluding the effect of the RFJ Auto acquisition in December 2021) EchoPark Segment results include partial month results for 11 Northwest Motorsport pre-owned vehicle stores that were included in the RFJ Auto acquisition in December 2021



* Please refer to the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Full Year Financial Highlights

The financial measures discussed below are results for the full year 2021 with comparisons made to the full year 2020, unless otherwise noted.

All-time record revenues of $12.4 billion, up 26.9% year-over-year; all-time record income from continuing operations before taxes of $458.2 million, up from a loss of $34.8 million in 2020 (including the effects of a $268.0 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in 2020) All-time record adjusted income from continuing operations before taxes* of $481.5 million, up 113.8% year-over-year

All-time record net income from continuing operations of $348.9 million ($8.06 per diluted share), compared to 2020 net loss from continuing operations of $50.7 million (loss of $1.19 per diluted share) All-time record adjusted net income from continuing operations* of $366.3 million ($8.46 per diluted share), compared to 2020 adjusted net income from continuing operations* of $168.9 million ($3.85 per diluted share)

All-time record low SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 66.6%, a 570-basis point decrease from 72.3% in 2020 All-time record low adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* of 66.2%, a 670-basis point decrease from 72.9% in 2020

All-time record total F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,250, up 15.3% year-over-year

Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include: Same store revenues up 18.5%, gross profit up 33.6% Same store new vehicle unit sales volume up 7.9%; same store new vehicle gross profit per unit up 78.9%, to $4,513 Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume up 3.0%; same store retail used vehicle gross profit per unit up 38.6%, to $1,763 Same store parts, service and collision repair gross profit up 13.0%; same store customer pay gross profit up 20.6%; same store warranty gross profit down 2.8%; same store gross margin up 30 basis points, to 50.2% Same store F&I gross profit up 22.3%; all-time record reported Franchised Dealerships Segment F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,160, up 17.0% Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include partial month results for the franchised dealerships included in the RFJ Auto acquisition in December 2021

EchoPark Segment operating results include: All-time record EchoPark revenues of $2.3 billion, up 65.3% year-over-year All-time record EchoPark retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 77,835, up 36.2% year-over-year EchoPark reported pre-tax loss of $72.1 million, adjusted pre-tax loss* of $65.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA* loss of $46.3 million (including market expansion-related losses of $35.6 million, $35.6 million and $31.3 million, respectively) EchoPark Segment results include partial month results for 11 Northwest Motorsport pre-owned vehicle stores that were included in the RFJ Auto acquisition in December 2021



* Please refer to the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Completion of RFJ Auto Acquisition

In December 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of RFJ Auto. This acquisition represents one of the largest transactions in automotive retail history and is expected to propel Sonic Automotive into the top-five largest dealer groups in the U.S. (as measured by total revenues). With 33 locations in seven states and a portfolio of 16 automotive brands, the acquisition of RFJ Auto adds six incremental states to Sonic's geographic coverage and five additional brands to its portfolio, including the highest volume Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealer in the world in Dave Smith Motors. In addition to further expanding and diversifying Sonic's business, the transaction is expected to add $3.2 billion in annual revenues, which are incremental to the Company's previously stated target of $25 billion in total revenues by 2025.

Dividend

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable on April 14, 2022 to all stockholders of record on March 15, 2022, raising the quarterly dividend by 108%, from $0.12 per share.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Note: All reported results for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2021 include the partial month impact of the acquisition of RFJ Auto that closed on December 6, 2021. Consolidated Results of Operations Three Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Better /

(Worse) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (In millions, except per share amounts) Revenues: New vehicles $ 1,351.9 $ 1,323.4 2.2 % $ 5,118.0 $ 4,281.2 19.5 % Used vehicles 1,210.9 959.9 26.1 % 4,877.2 3,564.8 36.8 % Wholesale vehicles 110.5 59.2 86.7 % 367.2 197.4 86.0 % Total vehicles 2,673.3 2,342.5 14.1 % 10,362.4 8,043.4 28.8 % Parts, service and collision repair 360.1 319.1 12.8 % 1,396.8 1,233.7 13.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net 151.2 137.0 10.4 % 637.2 489.9 30.1 % Total revenues 3,184.6 2,798.6 13.8 % 12,396.4 9,767.0 26.9 % Cost of Sales: New vehicles (1,193.9 ) (1,242.8 ) 3.9 % (4,656.7 ) (4,047.1 ) (15.1 )% Used vehicles (1,164.3 ) (941.4 ) (23.7 )% (4,745.3 ) (3,458.8 ) (37.2 )% Wholesale vehicles (107.3 ) (62.0 ) (73.1 )% (357.3 ) (198.3 ) (80.2 )% Total vehicles (2,465.5 ) (2,246.2 ) (9.8 )% (9,759.3 ) (7,704.2 ) (26.7 )% Parts, service and collision repair (188.5 ) (163.3 ) (15.4 )% (722.8 ) (639.2 ) (13.1 )% Total cost of sales (2,654.0 ) (2,409.5 ) (10.1 )% (10,482.1 ) (8,343.4 ) (25.6 )% Gross profit 530.6 389.1 36.4 % 1,914.3 1,423.6 34.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (343.3 ) (259.0 ) (32.5 )% (1,274.7 ) (1,028.7 ) (23.9 )% Impairment charges (0.1 ) (1.2 ) 91.7 % (0.1 ) (270.0 ) 100.0 % Depreciation and amortization (27.4 ) (23.1 ) (18.6 )% (101.1 ) (91.0 ) (11.1 )% Operating income (loss) 159.8 105.8 51.0 % 538.4 33.9 NM Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (4.0 ) (5.4 ) 25.9 % (16.7 ) (27.2 ) 38.6 % Interest expense, other, net (17.8 ) (10.0 ) (78.0 )% (48.0 ) (41.6 ) (15.4 )% Other income (expense), net (15.9 ) — (100.0 )% (15.5 ) 0.1 NM Total other income (expense) (37.7 ) (15.4 ) (144.8 )% (80.2 ) (68.7 ) (16.7 )% Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 122.1 90.4 35.1 % 458.2 (34.8 ) NM Provision for income taxes for continuing operations - benefit (expense) (25.8 ) (32.9 ) 21.6 % (109.3 ) (15.9 ) (587.4 )% Income (loss) from continuing operations 96.3 57.5 67.5 % 348.9 (50.7 ) 788.2 % Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations before taxes — (0.2 ) 100.0 % — (1.0 ) 100.0 % Provision for income taxes for discontinued operations - benefit (expense) — — — % — 0.3 (100.0 )% Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (0.2 ) 100.0 % — (0.7 ) 100.0 % Net income (loss) $ 96.3 $ 57.3 68.1 % $ 348.9 $ (51.4 ) 778.8 % Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 2.35 $ 1.37 71.5 % $ 8.43 $ (1.19 ) 808.4 % Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations — — — % — (0.02 ) 100.0 % Earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.35 $ 1.37 71.5 % $ 8.43 $ (1.21 ) 796.7 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding 40,940 41,874 2.2 % 41,404 42,483 2.5 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 2.25 $ 1.31 71.8 % $ 8.06 $ (1.19 ) 777.3 % Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations — (0.01 ) 100.0 % — (0.02 ) 100.0 % Earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.25 $ 1.30 73.1 % $ 8.06 $ (1.21 ) 766.1 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1) 42,786 44,022 2.8 % 43,280 42,483 (1.9 )% Dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 20.0 % $ 0.46 $ 0.40 15.0 % NM = Not Meaningful (1) Basic weighted-average shares used for twelve months ended December 31, 2020 due to net loss on reported GAAP basis.

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Reported Three Months Ended December 31, Better /

(Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better /

(Worse) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: New vehicles $ 1,347.3 $ 1,323.4 1.8 % $ 5,109.0 $ 4,281.2 19.3 % Used vehicles 727.7 627.8 15.9 % 2,901.0 2,345.9 23.7 % Wholesale vehicles 74.0 49.2 50.4 % 257.2 168.7 52.5 % Total vehicles 2,149.0 2,000.4 7.4 % 8,267.2 6,795.8 21.7 % Parts, service and collision repair 346.3 307.9 12.5 % 1,340.4 1,194.4 12.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net 110.1 103.4 6.5 % 443.5 357.8 24.0 % Total revenues 2,605.4 2,411.7 8.0 % 10,051.1 8,348.0 20.4 % Gross Profit: New vehicles 157.3 80.6 95.2 % 460.3 234.1 96.6 % Used vehicles 50.8 25.8 96.9 % 188.1 122.9 53.1 % Wholesale vehicles 0.4 (2.9 ) 113.8 % 0.6 (0.8 ) 175.0 % Total vehicles 208.5 103.5 101.4 % 649.0 356.2 82.2 % Parts, service and collision repair 171.1 156.1 9.6 % 673.1 595.4 13.1 % Finance, insurance and other, net 110.1 103.4 6.5 % 443.5 357.8 24.0 % Total gross profit 489.7 363.0 34.9 % 1,765.6 1,309.4 34.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (282.8 ) (235.9 ) (19.9 ) % (1,076.9 ) (933.7 ) (15.3 )% Impairment charges — (1.2 ) 100.0 % — (270.0 ) 100.0 % Depreciation and amortization (22.5 ) (20.2 ) (11.4 ) % (84.8 ) (79.9 ) (6.1 )% Operating income (loss) 184.4 105.7 74.5 % 603.9 25.8 NM Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (2.5 ) (4.5 ) 44.4 % (11.8 ) (24.0 ) 50.8 % Interest expense, other, net (17.1 ) (9.8 ) (74.5 )% (46.3 ) (40.7 ) (13.8 )% Other income (expense), net (15.9 ) — (100.0 )% (15.5 ) 0.1 NM Total other income (expense) (35.5 ) (14.3 ) (148.3 )% (73.6 ) (64.6 ) (13.9 )% Income (loss) before taxes 148.9 91.4 62.9 % 530.3 (38.8 ) NM Add: impairment charges — 1.2 100.0 % — 270.0 100.0 % Segment income (loss) $ 148.9 $ 92.6 60.8 % $ 530.3 $ 231.2 129.4 % Unit Sales Volume: New vehicles 25,721 27,566 (6.7 )% 103,358 93,281 10.8 % Used vehicles 23,397 25,490 (8.2 )% 105,457 101,864 3.5 % Wholesale vehicles 5,424 6,463 (16.1 )% 25,128 24,879 1.0 % Retail new & used vehicles 49,118 53,056 (7.4 )% 208,815 195,145 7.0 % Used:New Ratio 0.91 0.92 (1.6 )% 1.02 1.09 (6.6 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: New vehicles $ 6,115 $ 2,924 109.1 % $ 4,453 $ 2,510 77.4 % Used vehicles $ 2,172 $ 1,014 114.2 % $ 1,784 $ 1,207 47.8 % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,349 $ 1,965 19.5 % $ 2,160 $ 1,846 17.0 % NM = Not Meaningful Note: Reported Franchised Dealerships Segment results include (i) same store results from the "Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store" table below and (ii) the effects of acquisitions, open points, dispositions and holding company impacts for the periods reported. All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store Three Months Ended December 31, Better /

(Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better /

(Worse) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: New vehicles $ 1,198.9 $ 1,319.8 (9.2 )% $ 4,943.3 $ 4,246.1 16.4 % Used vehicles 686.1 625.1 9.8 % 2,846.8 2,321.2 22.6 % Wholesale vehicles 65.9 49.0 34.5 % 248.4 167.2 48.6 % Total vehicles 1,950.9 1,993.9 (2.2 )% 8,038.5 6,734.5 19.4 % Parts, service and collision repair 333.2 306.5 8.7 % 1,322.0 1,178.0 12.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net 97.8 97.3 0.5 % 409.5 334.5 22.4 % Total revenues 2,381.9 2,397.7 (0.7 )% 9,770.0 8,247.0 18.5 % Gross Profit: New vehicles 147.8 80.3 84.1 % 448.6 232.3 93.1 % Used vehicles 45.9 26.7 71.9 % 182.5 127.8 42.8 % Wholesale vehicles 2.2 (2.8 ) NM 7.9 (0.5 ) NM Total vehicles 195.9 104.2 88.0 % 639.0 359.6 77.7 % Parts, service and collision repair 165.5 155.3 6.6 % 663.0 587.0 12.9 % Finance, insurance and other, net 97.8 97.3 0.5 % 409.5 334.5 22.4 % Total gross profit $ 459.2 $ 356.8 28.7 % $ 1,711.5 $ 1,281.1 33.6 % Unit Sales Volume: New vehicles 22,186 27,467 (19.2 )% 99,396 92,124 7.9 % Used vehicles 22,006 25,360 (13.2 )% 103,529 100,484 3.0 % Wholesale vehicles 4,973 6,436 (22.7 )% 24,583 24,623 (0.2 )% Retail new & used vehicles 44,192 52,827 (16.3 )% 202,925 192,608 5.4 % Used:New Ratio 0.99 0.92 7.4 % 1.04 1.09 (4.5 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: New vehicles $ 6,661 $ 2,923 127.9 % $ 4,513 $ 2,522 78.9 % Used vehicles $ 2,087 $ 1,053 98.2 % $ 1,763 $ 1,272 38.6 % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,228 $ 1,857 20.0 % $ 2,034 $ 1,749 16.3 % NM = Not Meaningful Note: All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

EchoPark Segment - Reported Three Months Ended December 31, Better /

(Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better /

(Worse) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: New vehicles $ 4.6 $ — 100.0 % $ 9.0 $ — 100.0 % Used vehicles 497.0 343.3 44.8 % 2,032.6 1,258.2 61.5 % Wholesale vehicles 36.5 10.0 265.0 % 110.0 28.7 283.3 % Total vehicles 538.1 353.3 52.3 % 2,151.6 1,286.9 67.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net 41.1 33.6 22.3 % 193.7 132.1 46.6 % Total revenues 579.2 386.9 49.7 % 2,345.3 1,419.0 65.3 % Gross Profit: New vehicles 0.7 — 100.0 % 1.1 — 100.0 % Used vehicles (3.7 ) (7.6 ) 51.3 % (55.2 ) (18.0 ) (206.7 )% Wholesale vehicles 2.8 0.1 NM 9.2 (0.1 ) NM Total vehicles (0.2 ) (7.5 ) 97.3 % (44.9 ) (18.1 ) (148.1 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 41.1 33.6 22.3 % 193.7 132.1 46.6 % Total gross profit 40.9 26.1 56.7 % 148.8 114.0 30.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (60.5 ) (23.1 ) (161.9 )% (197.8 ) (94.9 ) (108.4 )% Impairment charges (0.1 ) — (100.0 )% (0.1 ) — (100.0 )% Depreciation and amortization (4.8 ) (2.9 ) (65.5 )% (16.3 ) (11.0 ) (48.2 )% Operating income (loss) (24.5 ) 0.1 NM (65.4 ) 8.1 (907.4 )% Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (1.5 ) (0.9 ) (66.7 )% (5.0 ) (3.2 ) (56.3 )% Interest expense, other, net (0.8 ) (0.2 ) (300.0 )% (1.7 ) (0.9 ) (88.9 )% Other income (expense), net — — — % — — NM Total other income (expense) (2.3 ) (1.1 ) (109.1 )% (6.7 ) (4.1 ) (63.4 )% Income (loss) before taxes (26.8 ) (1.0 ) NM (72.1 ) 4.0 NM Add: impairment charges 0.1 — (100.0 )% 0.1 — (100.0 )% Segment income (loss) $ (26.7 ) $ (1.0 ) NM $ (72.0 ) $ 4.0 NM Unit Sales Volume: New vehicles 59 — 100.0 % 128 — 100.0 % Used vehicles 15,649 14,841 5.4 % 77,835 57,161 36.2 % Wholesale vehicles 2,436 2,004 21.6 % 11,667 7,178 62.5 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 2,344 $ 1,770 32.4 % $ 1,762 $ 2,013 (12.5 ) % NM = Not Meaningful Note: Reported EchoPark Segment results include (i) same market results from the "EchoPark Segment - Same Market" table below and (ii) the effects of acquisitions, open points, dispositions and holding company impacts for the periods reported. All currently operating EchoPark stores in a local geographic market are included within the same market group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the market's opening.

EchoPark Segment - Same Market Three Months Ended December 31, Better /

(Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better /

(Worse) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: New vehicles $ 4.5 $ — 100.0 % $ 8.9 $ — 100.0 % Used vehicles 342.0 339.0 0.9 % 1,588.4 1,253.9 26.7 % Wholesale vehicles 27.2 9.9 174.7 % 85.8 28.6 200.0 % Total vehicles 373.7 348.9 7.1 % 1,683.1 1,282.5 31.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net 28.5 32.9 (13.4 )% 152.6 131.0 16.5 % Total revenues 402.2 381.8 5.3 % 1,835.7 1,413.5 29.9 % Gross Profit: New vehicles 0.4 — 100.0 % 0.8 — 100.0 % Used vehicles (3.4 ) (11.3 ) 69.9 % (43.4 ) (34.6 ) (25.4 )% Wholesale vehicles 2.3 0.1 NM 7.4 (0.1 ) NM Total vehicles (0.7 ) (11.2 ) 93.8 % (35.2 ) (34.7 ) (1.4 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 28.5 32.9 (13.4 )% 152.6 131.0 16.5 % Total gross profit $ 27.8 $ 21.7 28.1 % $ 117.4 $ 96.3 21.9 % Unit Sales Volume: New vehicles 59 — 100.0 % 128 — 100.0 % Used vehicles 10,770 14,654 (26.5 )% 60,815 56,974 6.7 % Wholesale vehicles 1,644 1,980 (17.0 )% 8,664 7,154 21.1 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 2,288 $ 1,706 34.1 % $ 1,776 $ 1,704 4.2 % NM = Not Meaningful Note: All currently operating EchoPark stores in a local geographic market are included within the same market group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the market's opening.

Consolidated - Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2021 2020 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 226.0 $ 176.1 $ (49.9 ) (28.3 )% Advertising 17.4 10.5 (6.9 ) (65.7 )% Rent 12.1 13.6 1.5 11.0 % Other 87.8 58.8 (29.0 ) (49.3 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 343.3 $ 259.0 $ (84.3 ) (32.5 )% Items of interest: Long-term compensation charges $ (6.5 ) $ — Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) (1.2 ) 6.0 Total SG&A adjustments $ (7.7 ) $ 6.0 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 335.6 $ 265.0 $ (70.6 ) (26.6 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 42.6 % 45.2 % 260 bps Advertising 3.3 % 2.7 % (60 ) bps Rent 2.3 % 3.5 % 120 bps Other 16.5 % 15.2 % (130 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 64.7 % 66.6 % 190 bps Items of interest: Long-term compensation charges (1.2 )% — % Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) (0.2 )% 1.5 % Total effect of adjustments (1.4 )% 1.5 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 63.3 % 68.1 % 480 bps

Consolidated - SG&A Expenses - Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2021 2020 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 834.5 $ 659.8 $ (174.7 ) (26.5 )% Advertising 61.6 42.2 (19.4 ) (46.0 )% Rent 53.2 54.5 1.3 2.4 % Other 325.4 272.2 (53.2 ) (19.5 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 1,274.7 $ 1,028.7 $ (246.0 ) (23.9 )% Items of interest: Long-term compensation charges $ (6.5 ) $ — Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) (1.2 ) 9.2 Total SG&A adjustments $ (7.7 ) $ 9.2 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 1,267.0 $ 1,037.9 $ (229.1 ) (22.1 ) % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 43.6 % 46.3 % 270 bps Advertising 3.2 % 3.0 % (20 ) bps Rent 2.8 % 3.8 % 100 bps Other 17.0 % 19.2 % 220 bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 66.6 % 72.3 % 570 bps Items of interest: Long-term compensation charges (0.3 )% — % Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) (0.1 )% 0.6 % Total effect of adjustments (0.4 )% 0.6 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 66.2 % 72.9 % 670 bps