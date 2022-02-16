NETSCOUT Launches nGeniusEDGE Server to Quickly Identify and Resolve User Experience Performance Issues

Comprehensive solution provides easy deployment and quick time to value with the ability to scale to address IT visibility gaps in remote work environments

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., NTCT, a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today announced the availability of nGeniusEDGE Server, a comprehensive, plug-and-play solution that provides customers with the visibility and insights they need to ensure a high-quality end-user experience regardless of where employees work. nGeniusEDGE Server offers a faster way to identify and resolve performance issues that impact end-users through an easy-to-deploy solution that brings together the views and analysis of nGeniusONE®, and the synthetic testing of nGeniusPULSE nPoint, to promptly warn IT teams of problems to be addressed before they disrupt business.

"More than ever, IT organizations need to assess performance problems quickly before they impact business productivity and performance, regardless of whether they are caused by applications, clients, services, or network infrastructure," stated Mark Leary, research director, network analytics, IDC. "As a result of the pandemic, more companies are embracing hybrid work models with employees now outside of traditional monitoring tools' visibility. In addition, remote locations at the edge of corporate networks are often making higher-value contributions to the business – including enterprises like manufacturing, banking, and retail – but often have visibility gaps that need to be resolved to improve their end-user experience."

According to a business impact study conducted by NETSCOUT in 2021, more than 42% of businesses will support a hybrid work environment after the pandemic is over. As a result, IT teams need visibility into employees using VPN, VDI, UCaaS, SaaS, and other voice and business applications from remote locations to ensure business continuity. nGeniusEDGE Server proactively monitors the end-user experience through business transaction testing for continuous performance insights in applications heavily relied upon by remote workers, including collaborative services like Webex and Zoom, as well as web-based/SaaS applications like Microsoft Office 365, SalesForce, and ServiceNow.

"Massive shifts to remote work over the past two years exposed application and network performance issues leaving IT teams challenged to satisfy the needs of their employees and address business vulnerabilities," stated Michael Szabados, chief operating officer, NETSCOUT. "nGeniusEDGE Server offers the ability to quickly discover why issues are occurring and pinpoint where they are happening. For customers who haven't worked with NETSCOUT in the past, it opens the door to harnessing the power of NETSCOUT's patented ASI technology in support of remote workers in a practical and affordable solution."

To support end-user experience monitoring with quick time to value, nGeniusEDGE Server comes pre-configured with nGeniusPULSE and nGeniusONE software. Software or hardware nPoints are available separately. Please visit our website for more information on nGeniusEDGE Server.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. NTCT helps assure digital business services against security, availability, and performance disruptions. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Omnis® Cyber Intelligence delivers the fastest and most scalable network security solution available on the market. NETSCOUT nGenius® service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. And Arbor® Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's security and performance solutions can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

©2022 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, and Omnis are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005343/en/