UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend

The UnitedHealth Group UNH board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.45 per share, to be paid on March 22, 2022, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on March 14, 2022.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group UNH is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005398/en/
