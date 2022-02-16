Merck Announces New Leadership for Human Health Business

Merck MRK, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced new leadership for its Human Health business. Arpa Garay will lead Human Health Global Marketing, Jannie Oosthuizen will lead Human Health U.S., and Merck is recruiting externally to fill the Human Health International role. In the interim, Deepak Khanna will lead Human Health International. These three positions will sit on the Executive Team and report directly to Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. These appointments will be effective Feb. 28, 2022.

"Our human health business has a remarkable track record of operational excellence, strategic execution and strong results, and our deep bench of global talent has made that possible," said Mr. Davis. "These appointments will enable us to build on this momentum, develop our internal talent and expand our high performing senior leadership team. I am confident that this structure will help to further focus and optimize our business operations and ensure we are well positioned to achieve our business goals and continue to save and improve lives."

Arpa Garay, Human Health Global Marketing

Arpa Garay will lead Human Health Global Marketing, with responsibility for Merck's long-term strategy across the human health portfolio. Prior to this role, Garay led Global Marketing and Digital for Oncology, and previously led Global Marketing for Pharmaceuticals, Commercial Analytics and Digital Marketing from 2019 to 2021. Garay joined Merck in 2006 and has served in a wide range of commercial and marketing roles with increasing responsibility. Before joining Merck, Garay was a consultant with Monitor Deloitte.

Jannie Oosthuizen, Human Health U.S.

Jannie Oosthuizen will lead Human Health U.S., with P&L responsibility for Merck's largest business. Prior to this role, Oosthuizen led Global Marketing for Oncology, and previously led Merck's business in Japan from 2016 to 2020. Oosthuizen joined Merck in 2014 to lead oncology in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Prior to Merck, Oosthuizen spent 20 years at Eli Lilly in a wide range of commercial and marketing roles with increasing responsibility.

Deepak Khanna, Human Health International

Deepak Khanna will lead Human Health International on an interim basis, with P&L responsibility for Merck's human health business in more than 100 markets outside of the U.S. Khanna currently leads Human Health EUCAN (Europe and Canada), a role he has held since 2021. Prior to this role, Khanna led Oncology for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Canada from 2013 to 2020. Khanna joined Merck in 1988 in field sales and has served in a wide range of commercial and marketing roles with increasing responsibility.

