Kenyan Baby Porridge Flour Market Industry Report 2022, Featuring Africa Improved Foods, Lishe Bora, Soy Africa and Unga Limited - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Kenya Baby Porridge Flour Market Industry Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the porridge market & industry in Kenya, while highlighting opportunities among low income consumers. As of 2021 the under 5 years porridge market is valued at $154,926, 921 and expected to grow year on year.

Market Overview

Under 18 years children in Kenya are 22,855,913, of which 7,229,923 are under 5 years. 42% of the children are from low-income households.

Only 45 % of low-income mothers' breastfeed exclusively in the first 6 months, complimenting breast milk with porridge.

Porridge remains a key nutritional food among all income groups food from 6 to 59 months.

Further, consumers in Kenya, irrespective of age, have been shifting towards healthy food of which porridge is considered a major part of.

The low-income porridge market is served by tens of small scale manufacturers and informal retailers.

Their main shortcoming is a lack of expertise and capacity to consistently produce high-quality products that meet the nutritional needs of the low-income consumers since most are poorly capitalized.

The small manufacturers and informal retailers often formulate products using general templates, not backed by any nutrition knowledge. Further, they adjust formulations in line with prevailing raw material prices.

The larger and better-capitalized food processors with the skill and production capacities tend to focus on the mid and high-income consumers, more so in the urban areas. These consumer segments have higher spending power and are consolidated thus easier to distribute to through formal retail, unlike the informal retail dominant among low income consumers.

Consequently, the food processors deem these consumers more valuable and worth investing in compared to the low income. Thus, their efforts towards the low-income segment seem half-hearted, going by packaging quantities, pricing and the nutritional composition of the products.

The reluctance of the well-capitalized processors to invest in quality products specifically targeted at the low-income group is also informed by an outdated notion that the low income will always put price before quality.

However, research shows 81% of consumers in Kenya, irrespective of income, are willing to pay at least 25% more than the price of conventional flour for improved porridge flour. Hence, an unexploited opportunity in Kenya is in high-quality porridge products, specifically targeted at low-income consumers, and which can be priced at a premium.

Key questions answered

What does the porridge landscape in Kenya look like?

What is the size of the market?

How is the market expected to grow?

How is the industry structured?

Who are the key players?

What is their market share?

Which are the main customer segments?

What are the needs of different segments?

What are the characteristics of the baby porridge sub-sector?

What are the present and future consumption figures?

What are the key trends, and how do they impact on new entrants?

What are the product categories in the market?

Which product categories are growing fastest?

What are the main ingredients in the products?

How available are the raw materials?

Which products are in high demand?

What are the opportunities and gaps in the market?

What are the existing distribution models?

What are the production and operational costs and margins?

Key Topics Covered:

The Porridge Market in Kenya

Consumption of porridge in Kenya

Growth of the porridge market

The Gaps

The Low-Income Opportunity

Consumer: Access To Porridge

Models

Regulatory

Products

Product Categories

Product Details

Access to raw materials

Packaging & Quantities

Quality Standards

The Market

Market Structure

The Market Size

Growth areas

Market data: 2021 - 2026

Flour Sub Sector Segmentation

Market Characteristics

Trends

Relevant Policies and Regulations

Manufacturer & Product Profiles

Consumer Profiles

Consumer Segmentation

Distribution channels

Formal & Informal Retailers

Production Processes

Raw Materials

The Financials - Capex, Operational costs, Margins, 5-year projections

Companies Mentioned

Africa Improved Foods

Capwell Industries. Equatorial Nut Limited

Cow & Gate

Lishe Bora

Natural Ways

Pembe Limited

Proctor & Allan

Soy Africa

Stawi Foods

Tropikal Brands

Unga Limited

Winnie's Pure Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haqs1j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005673/en/