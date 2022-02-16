Global Identity Verification Market Growth Opportunities to 2026: Rising Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Identity Verification: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing frequency of identity theft and cyberattacks is driving identity verification market growth. Businesses are frequently becoming dependent on computer networks and digital data to manage their daily business operations and processes. An increase in the number of cybercrimes enables cybercriminals to hack highly advanced and sophisticated bank accounts and convert them into opening interest payment accounts, online merchant accounts, and fake mobile phone accounts using stolen credentials.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, various organizations ramped up their identity verification processes in an attempt to safeguard customers from fraud. For instance, according to Trulioo, a global identity verification provider, around 72% of online marketplaces have expanded their adoption of ID verification technology during this global pandemic. Moreover, more than half of the financial institutions and banks have adopted identity verification systems.
The adoption of solutions through stringent regulations and the need for compliance are influencing market growth. Regulatory authorities have become stricter about know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance. The identity verification market is expected to grow from $8 Billion in 2021 to reach $17.7 Billion in 2026 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.
The scope of the report includes the global market of commercially deployed identity verification products, solutions, and services.
- Identity verification-based products that are in the pilot phase or are live for demonstration purposes have not been considered in the calculation of the overall market size.
- The market size includes the market of both identity verification components, solutions, services, deployment types, and organization size.
- The final market estimates and forecasts from industry experts are also aligned in the report.
- The report includes both verification types and end-user industries for the calculation of overall market size.
- Identity authentication-based software, solutions and services have not been considered in the report.
The Report Includes
- 75 data tables and 19 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for identity verification
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for identity verification market, based on component, type, deployment type, organization size, end-use industry and region
- Coverage of growing digitization activities by public and private enterprises, discussion on evolving privacy issues and insights into the regulatory landscape
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
-
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including AccuraTechnolabs, Equifax Inc., Forgerock, Intellicheck Inc., Mastercard and Thales Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
- Identity Verification Industry Value Chain Analysis
-
Market Drivers
- Rising Number of Identity Thefts and Fraudulent Activities
- Growing Digitization Activities by Public and Private Enterprises
-
Market Restraints
- Price Disparity in Identity Verification Solutions and Services Provided by Vendors
- Evolving Privacy and Regulatory Landscape
-
Market Opportunities
- Rising Trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
- Implementation of New Technologies
- Global Market for Identity Verification-PESTEL Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 4 Global Market for Identity Verification by Component
- Solutions
- Document Verifications
- ID Verifications
- Identity Authentication
- Digital Identity Verifications
- Others
- Services
- Training and Education
- Support and Maintenance
- Consulting
Chapter 5 Global Market for Identity Verification by Type of Verification
- Knowledge-Based Authentication
- SMS-Based Two-Factor Authentication
- Credit Bureau-Based Solutions
- Biometrics Authentication
- Database Solutions
Chapter 6 Global Market for Identity Verification by Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-premise
Chapter 7 Global Market for Identity Verification by Organization Size
Chapter 8 Global Market for Identity Verification by End-User Industry
- Overview
- Government
- BFSI
- Energy and Utility
- Retail
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Others
Chapter 9 Global Market for Identity Verification by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Accuratechnolabs
- Acuant Inc.
- Equifax Inc.
- Experian Plc
- Forgerock
- Gb Group Plc (Gbg)
- Intellicheck Inc.
- Jumio
- Mastercard
- Mitek Systems Inc.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Thales Group
- Transunion LLC
- Trulioo
- Veriff
