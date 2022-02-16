Worldwide Uninterrupted Power Supply System Industry to 2027 - Featuring ABB, CyberPower Systems and Socomec Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system market reached a value of US$ 7.36 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

An uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system is an emergency power backup solution used in case of power failures. It has a short on-battery run-time, which is sufficient for securely shutting down active equipment and devices, such as computers, data centers and television systems. Some of the commonly available UPS systems include voltage and frequency independent (VFI), voltage-independent (VI) and voltage-dependent (VD) systems. They consist of flywheels, batteries and supercapacitors to store the power. In comparison to the traditionally used systems, UPS systems are silent, provide immediate protection against input power interruptions and consistent standby power supply to prevent operational disruption and data loss. As a result, UPS systems are widely used in healthcare centers, electric point of sales (PoS) terminals and telecommunication centers

The increasing demand for reliable power solutions across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. UPS systems are widely used for providing uninterrupted power supply to manage large-scale manufacturing facilities and prevent power shortages. Moreover, the widespread adoption of UPS systems across residential and commercial complexes is providing a thrust to the market growth. They aid in protecting smart electronic devices against voltage fluctuations and sudden power outages that can damage the sensitive components of the devices.

In line with this, the rising demand for zero power downtime to effectively run information technology (IT) operations is also contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the integration of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries with high operating temperatures, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In comparison to the traditionally used valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, these novel variants have longer operational cycles and higher efficiency. Other factors, including the increasing requirement for factory automation, along with significant growth in the electronics and telecommunication industries, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

