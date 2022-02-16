Satellite Healthcare, Inc. Announces Opening of New Regional Office in Denver

Satellite Healthcare Inc., a non-profit, top-rated provider of kidney dialysis and related patient services, announced today that it has opened a new regional office outside of downtown Denver.

The new office, located 20 minutes from downtown in the Denver Tech Center, provides Satellite Healthcare's executive leadership with regional support for strategic growth, business development, business integration, ancillary services and legal and compliance functions.

In keeping with the company's mission to make life better for those living with kidney disease, this strategically placed business team will propel Satellite Healthcare's ambitious growth plans. The company's home office is located in San Jose, California. It additionally has a regional office in Newport Beach, California, and a business services and revenue operations office in Mesa, Arizona.

Satellite Healthcare offers its services in multiple states and is rapidly expanding within the U.S.

About Satellite Healthcare

Satellite Healthcare, Inc. has been among the nation's leading non-profit providers of kidney dialysis and related services since 1974 and is dedicated to maintaining a workforce that mirrors its diverse communities. Through its affiliated services, Satellite WellBound, Satellite Dialysis, and Satellite Research, Satellite Healthcare provides unparalleled kidney care services addressing patient wellness education, chronic kidney care management, and personalized clinical services. It focuses on the imperatives of value-based care, high quality, cost management, access to kidney care services, and emphasizing the importance of Home Dialysis therapies.

Satellite Healthcare has more than 90 dialysis centers across five states and partners with prominent integrated care groups, nephrologists, hospital and health care systems in the United States, including an innovative joint venture with CVS Kidney Care. Satellite Healthcare's well-recognized mission of "making life better for those living with kidney disease" includes an enduring commitment to philanthropy and community service, from funding millions of dollars in research grants to sponsoring kidney programs nationwide. For more information, visit satellitehealthcare.com.

