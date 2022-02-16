Lime Market in Africa 2022-2026: Increased Focus on Wastewater Recycling Gains Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Lime Market in Africa 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lime market in Africa is poised to grow by 436.36 thousand units during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. The report on the lime market in Africa provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries and the rapid growth of the construction sector during the forecast period.
The lime market in Africa analysis includes product and distribution channel segments.
The lime market in Africa is segmented as below:
By Product
- Hydrated lime
- Quicklime
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
This study identifies the growing focus on wastewater recycling as one of the prime reasons driving the lime market growth in Africa during the next few years.
The report on the lime market in Africa covers the following areas:
- Lime market sizing
- Lime market forecast
- Lime market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lime market vendors in Africa that include AFRILIME, Afrimat Ltd., Bontebok Limeworks Pty Ltd., GYPSOIL, Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd., Limeco, Omya International AG, Oyana Lime, SA Lime and Gypsum Pty Ltd., and Zohdy Minerals and Trading Supplies. Also, the lime market in Africa analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing focus on wastewater recycling."
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hydrated lime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Quicklime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AFRILIME
- Afrimat Ltd.
- Bontebok Limeworks Pty Ltd.
- GYPSOIL
- Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd.
- Limeco
- Omya International AG
- Oyana Lime
- SA Lime and Gypsum Pty Ltd.
- Zohdy Minerals and Trading Supplies
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits
