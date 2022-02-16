Magellan Healthcare Offers Resources to First Responders, Healthcare Workers and National Guard in Idaho

Free crisis hotline and support available to critical care workers addressing the COVID-19 pandemic

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc., today announced that it will offer resources to support the emotional wellness of first responders, healthcare workers and the National Guard in Idaho who are serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know that healthcare workers inherently place the care of others before their own," said Caroline Carney, M.D., Magellan Health president of behavioral health and chief medical officer. "Because of this commitment, we understand that our healthcare workers are at a breaking point as we enter a third year of the pandemic. Magellan is privileged to share emotional support resources for these heroes and do our part to help reduce the suffering that results from extreme healthcare worker burnout, including exhaustion, acute stress and PTSD."

Free crisis hotline

In response to Governor Brad Little's activation of the National Guard to help alleviate the impacts of COVID-19 in Idaho, especially to assist hospitals overwhelmed by the virus, Magellan continues to make available a free, confidential 24-hour crisis line. This is available for all first responders, healthcare workers and the Idaho National Guard citizen soldiers and airmen. Critical care workers coping with feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness can call the toll free 1-800-327-7451 (TTY 711) to speak directly with a licensed mental health clinician and receive information on community-based support.

Additional behavioral health resources

Impacted individuals can also visit Magellan Health Insights for tips from our behavioral health professionals on coping with rising levels of stress and anxiety as a result of the pandemic. For example, these resources address healthcare worker anxiety and steps to address healthcare worker fatigue and burnout.

Magellan is committed to increasing awareness of behavioral health issues and eliminating the surrounding stigma. Through our award-winning Behavioral Health Resources website, we offer free information, tools and expert advice to help our members, providers, clients and communities. For dedicated emotional support tools addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, Magellan members and the public can visit the Magellan COVID-19 response website. All these resources and more are available at MagellanOfIdaho.com, as we demonstrate our commitment to the state of Idaho and helping its citizens live healthy, vibrant lives.

