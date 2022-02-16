Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market reached a value of US$ 1.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- British Plastics Federation
- Celanese Corporation
- DIC Corporation
- Kolon Plastics Inc.
- Kureha Corporation
- Polyplastics Co. Ltd. (Daicel Corporation)
- Ryan Plastics Limited
- SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Solvay S.A
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Tosoh Corporation.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic that consists of multiple aromatic rings of p-substituted benzene and sulfur. It is widely used in felt filter media for high-temperature air filters, coil formers, bobbins, slurry coatings, terminal blocks, relay components, specialty membranes and packaging. PPS exhibits various advantageous properties, such as high chemical and abrasion resistance, dimensional stability and mechanical strength. It is also lightweight in nature and has a high melting point and low viscosity index that assists it to be molded in the desired shapes. As a result, PPS finds extensive application across various industries, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, electrical and electronics
Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. PPS is widely used in the manufacturing of automobile components, such as carburetors, exhaust gas return valves, lighting systems and ignition plates, that are constantly exposed to high temperatures. Additionally, the increasing product demand in the aerospace and defense industries is favoring the market growth. PPS is utilized in the production of composites used in wings, fuselage, seat frames, interior panels and high temperature ducting.
Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of low-emission and eco-friendly PPS, are providing a thrust to the market growth. It aids in reducing thermo-chemical emissions, thermal degradation and contains no chlorine components. Other factors, including the increasing product utilization for the manufacturing of the filter bags and dust chambers in coal power plants and widespread adoption of linear PPS due to its higher tenacity and better impact strength, along with the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the recyclability?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Recyclability
8 Market Breakup by Application
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uiheic
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005667/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.