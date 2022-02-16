Global Polyphenylene Sulfide Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) market reached a value of US$ 1.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic that consists of multiple aromatic rings of p-substituted benzene and sulfur. It is widely used in felt filter media for high-temperature air filters, coil formers, bobbins, slurry coatings, terminal blocks, relay components, specialty membranes and packaging. PPS exhibits various advantageous properties, such as high chemical and abrasion resistance, dimensional stability and mechanical strength. It is also lightweight in nature and has a high melting point and low viscosity index that assists it to be molded in the desired shapes. As a result, PPS finds extensive application across various industries, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, electrical and electronics

Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. PPS is widely used in the manufacturing of automobile components, such as carburetors, exhaust gas return valves, lighting systems and ignition plates, that are constantly exposed to high temperatures. Additionally, the increasing product demand in the aerospace and defense industries is favoring the market growth. PPS is utilized in the production of composites used in wings, fuselage, seat frames, interior panels and high temperature ducting.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of low-emission and eco-friendly PPS, are providing a thrust to the market growth. It aids in reducing thermo-chemical emissions, thermal degradation and contains no chlorine components. Other factors, including the increasing product utilization for the manufacturing of the filter bags and dust chambers in coal power plants and widespread adoption of linear PPS due to its higher tenacity and better impact strength, along with the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

