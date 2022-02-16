BizCap® Opens Dallas Office, Moves Forward with National Expansion

David Schubel to Lead Growth Effort in Dallas and Southwestern Region
BizCap® (Business Capital since 2002), a national commercial finance and advisory firm, today announced it has opened an office in Dallas, marking another milestone in its national geographic expansion plan.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005405/en/
David Schubel, vice president of originations, leads growth initiatives for BizCap's new Dallas office (Photo: Business Wire)
Leading the growth effort for the new Dallas office is David Schubel, BizCap's vice president of originations. With BizCap since 2020, Mr. Schubel is responsible for developing and managing new business opportunities in the Southwestern region, working with the firm's capital markets and credit teams, partners and clients to structure and deploy commercial financing and restructuring solutions for mid-sized businesses.
"BizCap is in expansion mode, and we are incredibly bullish about scaling our model nationally," said Chuck Doyle, BizCap president and CEO. "Dallas has been a fruitful market for us for years, and now with our new office and Dave at the helm, we look forward to further investing in and developing new relationships throughout the Dallas metro area and the greater Southwest."
"BizCap has a great opportunity in further developing our presence and network in the Dallas market," said Mr. Schubel. "I'm so confident in our ability to deliver value for mid-size companies who may be seeking to expand or may have a need to acquire or refinance debt, and I look forward to being a resource to management teams and business advisors alike."
David Schubel can be reached at dschubel@bizcap.com, and direct at (469) 768-0039. BizCap's new Dallas office is located at 4131 N. Central Expressway, Suite 900, Dallas, Texas, 75204.
BizCap recently announced the opening of a new office in Tampa, along with the hiring of Karen Gottwald to lead growth efforts in the greater Tampa metro market and Southeastern region.
About BizCap
BizCap® (Business Capital since 2002) is a time-tested national commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.
