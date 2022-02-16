Worldwide Nanoemulsion Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, Covaris and IDEX Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Nanoemulsion Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nanoemulsion market reached a value of US$ 9.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 16.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.80% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Ascendia Pharmaceuticals
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BlueWillow Biologics Inc.
- Covaris Inc.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- IDEX Corporation
- Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Owen Biosciences Inc.
- Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
- Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Nanoemulsions are thermodynamically stable isotropic systems wherein two immiscible liquids are mixed using an emulsifying agent like surfactant and co-surfactant. They are safe, effective, non-toxic, and non-irritant and have small-sized droplets with a greater surface area that provide better absorption and improved physical stability. As a result, they are used as carriers of drug molecules in pharmaceutical systems to improve the delivery of active pharma ingredients. They also help protect drugs that are susceptible to hydrolysis and oxidation, enable prolonged action of the medicaments, and provide better uptake of oil-soluble supplements in cell culture technology
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, along with increasing preferences for smart and precision drug delivery systems, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for nanoemulsions worldwide. Moreover, nanoemulsions are used for targeted drug delivery of various anticancer drugs, photosensitizers, and therapeutic agents. In addition, as they can enhance the therapeutic efficacy of drugs and minimize adverse effects and toxic reactions, they are gaining traction over conventional drug delivery systems across the globe.
Apart from this, the growing aging population, which is more susceptible to critical health disorders, is propelling the need for nanoemulsions to treat reticuloendothelial system (RES) infection and in the enzyme replacement therapy of the liver. Besides this, they are employed in the cosmetics and personal care industries to manufacture foams, creams, liquids, and sprays. Furthermore, increasing demand for functional food on account of the rising health consciousness among individuals is positively influencing the applications of nanoemulsions in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. They assist in improving the digestibility of food and the bioavailability of active components
