Lumicademy Announces Media Sharing, Mobile Chat with Microsoft Windows 11 Support

Lumicademy, the platform solution for live education and training, today announced its new update with media sharing, mobile chat and other enhanced usability features, providing a secure platform for corporate training, federal, state and local government and educational institutions. In addition, Lumicademy runs seamlessly on Microsoft Windows 11 to provide improved live, interactive video classes in a secure setting.

Lumicademy provides educators and their IT administrators, HR and corporate trainers and enterprise businesses the powerful live classroom tools that are created specifically for education and employee training. We provide services to the education sector, private and public companies, as well as government institutions.

Lumicademy also integrates with business tools including Slack, Zapier and Hubspot, providing organizations with the ability to provide comprehensive and seamless solutions for virtual training, meetings and even onboarding programs.

What's New in Lumicademy

Media Sharing - sharing video and audio files for your attendees/team members to view in real time. Play, pause, stop and replay any shared screen video. Most video file formats are supported and transcoded in real-time to be played on any target device or platform. Recording of your video sharing and all collaboration is also still available in your Lumicademy room.

Mobile Chat - now you can chat in real time, inside your Lumicademy room while on your mobile device. Do more, faster and on the go.

Windows 11 Support - Update includes support for high-dpi displays and multi-monitor setups.

In addition to these features, Lumicademy now has a setting to always show attendee names on videos, video sharing and improved Android and iOS audio compatibility with some devices for enhanced usability.

"Corporate virtual training has become a must-have for companies in a cross-section of industries. In the last two years, virtual and remote training has expanded for a number of reasons, including pandemic-related factors," said Allen Drennan, Co-Founder & CTO, Lumicademy. "Lumicademy complements its LMS with these new enhancements to bring engaging and positive learning experiences that also provide enough flexibility to reach more participants."

Published just days ago, Gartner® "Forecast: Enterprise IT Spending for the Government and Education Markets, Worldwide, 2019-2025, 4Q21 Update" states "the 4Q21 update reflects increasing investments in digital initiatives. Gartner estimates a CAGR of 6.7% for government and education from 2020 to 2025 with aggregate IT spending projected to reach over $829 billion (constant U.S. dollars) by 2025."[1]

"K-12 education's challenges are evolving, but continue to be significant nonetheless," according to Gartner. "The focus for K-12 CIOs is turning to leveraging all the digital investments made to date, identifying which remain to be made, and to creating an agile, composable digital learning organization."[2]

For example, Progressive Expert Consulting, Inc. (PEC), a training and technology company, has pioneered concepts in both synchronous and asynchronous training to provide brick-and-mortar learning in a virtual setting. To create a platform solution that would meet the stringent requirements of training for the U.S. Department of Defense, including the Special Operations Forces Teletraining System (SOFTS), PEC partnered with Lumicademy and incorporated their secure video conferencing platform.

"We needed a platform solution that we could control and would also meet our stringent requirements for military-grade security," said Tim Feng, Vice President at PEC. "It had to be private, so we could choose how and where to install any modules, as well as pass the critical encryption requirements for sensitive operations. Lumicademy offered the ability to control everything for the user -- from top-level video and audio controls, security of the classroom, right down to the control of devices utilized on each workstation."

In addition, PEC also noted that Lumicademy provides secure sharing of sensitive content such as documents, files, and recordings that cannot be streamed over the public internet or stored in uncontrolled cloud data centers.

Headquartered in San Diego, Lumicademy is the award-winning platform solution for live education and training. Engaging students and educators alike, Lumicademy provides the ability to interact in a live video meeting and view presentations with screen shares, document shares, annotations and whiteboards - securely and safely. Educators and learners can live chat with peers in up to 100 languages, and enjoy the learning capabilities traditional platforms cannot offer, with an unlimited amount of users joining in the classroom experience. For more information, please visit https://www.lumicademy.com/ and join the conversation at Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

