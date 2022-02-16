Minerva Labs Sweeps 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards with 10 Wins

Recognized for excellence, innovation and leadership in information security

Minerva Labs, a leading provider of pre-execution, active threat prevention platform, announced today that it has swept the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, winning 10 awards for extraordinary innovation and leadership in information security in the following categories:

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection (APT)

Anti Malware

Best Free Cybersecurity Tool

Breach Protection

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CsaaS)

Endpoint Detection and Response

Endpoint Security

Ransomware Protection

Security Platform

"We are thrilled to win 10 awards in the prestigious 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Eddy Bobritsky, CEO of Minerva Labs. "We'd like to thank the judges and the information security community for recognizing Minerva Labs for helping companies overcome challenges that are associated with information security, especially Remote Work."

"We congratulate Minerva Labs for the recognition as award winners in 10 categories," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders, and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals' vast experience to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.

View the list of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2022-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/

Minerva Labs enterprise grade endpoint protection solution protects both managed (corporate) and unmanaged (BYOD) devices without compromising a user's privacy.

For more information on how Minerva Labs protects against breaches, go to www.minerva-labs.com.

About Minerva Labs

Throughout history, people have utilized technology to improve lives. The digital age has presented the world with the ultimate tool for human advancement. Unfortunately, we have seen a sharp rise in attacks that threaten to undo progress by exploiting the vulnerabilities created by the digital revolution and its ever-growing attack surface.

A 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor, Minerva was founded in 2014 with the mission of overturning the ever growing hacking tide that is still engulfing the cyberworld. The challenge was not just to create a platform that utterly defeats cyberattacks but also one that does so regardless of an organization's time, team size, skills, and toolset.

Through years of innovation and dedication, Minerva was successful in developing an endpoint security solution that is not just the most effective, but also the most resourceful and cost-effective both for managed and unmanaged devices.

Since 2014, Minerva technologies have successfully protected hundreds of organizations and millions of endpoints. By utterly eliminating cyber threats, Minerva's platform is successfully turning the hacking tide and allowing organizations to flourish without the fear of attack.

For more information, go to https://www.minerva-labs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005264/en/