Veritonic Announces Seat on IAB's Audio Board

Veritonic, the industry's leading audio research and analytics platform, announced today that they have joined the Interactive Advertising Bureau's Audio Board. Launched earlier this year, IAB's Audio Board is comprised of thought-leaders from vendors, publishers, buyers, and brands that collaborate to provide insights and education around how to build brands with digital audio. Veritonic's CRO, Korri Kolesa, will represent the company on the board.
"As the industry leader in audio research, testing, and measurement, Veritonic is pleased to contribute its unique perspectives and insights to the audio board," Kolesa said. "The publishers, technologies, and advertisers on the board are driving audio forward, and we're delighted to join their ranks."
"We are pleased to welcome Veritonic as the newest member of our Audio Board of Directors, alongside National Public Media, AdsWizz, Amazon, Audacy, Podtrac, iHeart Media, Spotify, SXM, GroupM, Publicis, TransUnion, Veritone One, Horizon and more," said Eric John, VP Media Center, IAB. "Digital Audio continues to see exponential growth year-over-year, and we are proud to have established this board to provide insights, best practices and education to brands around how best to leverage this burgeoning medium. Along with the rest of valued board members, we look forward to Veritonic's meaningful contributions to this initiative moving forward."
About Veritonic
Veritonic is the industry's leading audio research and analytics platform. Its technology provides brands, publishers, and agencies with the data they need to optimize their omni-channel audio investments across podcasts, streaming audio, broadcast radio, audiobooks, video, and more. With competitive intelligence, creative testing, campaign performance and brand lift capabilities in an easy-to-use UI, the Veritonic platform is the most comprehensive solution for audio optimization and efficacy. To learn more, visit https://www.veritonic.com.
