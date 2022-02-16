Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water pipeline leak detection system market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

NEC Corporation

Xylem Inc.

SPX Corporation

Mueller Water Products Inc

Gutermann AG.

3M Company

ABB Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Water pipeline leak detection equipment is used for the detection and determination of leak location in a pipeline. The water pipeline leakage can be identified by using acoustic and non-acoustic devices. Various sensors and data collectors are placed within the water pipeline network that transmit the data to the network management centre, which are helpful in identifying the leakage area. Moreover, the equipment also helps in reducing the cost of water supply, as utilities can cut down the expenditure incurred on water wastage due to a leak. Owing to this, water pipeline leak detection systems find wide applications across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors

The increasing demand for water pipeline leak detection systems can be attributed to the rising environmental concerns towards water scarcity catalysed by the growing global population. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, particularly across developing regions such as India and China has led to the rising development of both residential and commercial spaces, thereby augmenting the need for water pipeline leak detection solutions.

Additionally, new residential and non-residential construction activities, along with several renovations of the depleting infrastructures have also augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investment towards the expansion of water pipeline coupled with the increasing number of water treatment plants in developing regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America is also driving the growth of the water leak detection equipment market.

Besides this, the implementation of stringent government norms for reducing water wastage, along with the rising expenditure of water treatment and transmission companies on maintenance is also positively influencing the market growth. Various technological advancements have also led to the introduction of smart water metering and rising usage of Internet-of-Things (IoT) based monitoring systems. These factors are further driving the growth of the market

Key Question Answered in this Report:

1. What is the expected growth rate of the global water pipeline leak detection system market?

2. What are the key factors driving the global water pipeline leak detection system market?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global water pipeline leak detection system market?

4. What is the breakup of the global water pipeline leak detection system market based on the equipment?

5. What is the breakup of the global water pipeline leak detection system market based on the pipe type?

6. What is the breakup of the global water pipeline leak detection system market based on the end-use?

7. What are the key regions in the global water pipeline leak detection system market?

8. Who are the key companies/players in the global water pipeline leak detection system market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology

7 Market Breakup by Equipment

8 Market Breakup by Pipe Type

9 Market Breakup by End-Use

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyf356

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005657/en/