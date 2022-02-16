Global Central Heating Boilers Market Report: Historical Data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and Forecasts for 2025 and 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Central Heating Boilers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the global market for central heating boilers. Demand for boilers is segmented by market and global geographic region. Historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented for central heating boiler demand in current US dollars (including inflation) and units at the global, regional, and country regions.
Central heating boilers include:
- Cast iron and steel types
- District heating boilers, including large-scale boilers and series of large-scale central boilers that generate hot water to provide heat for an industrial complex or a densely populated urban area
Data are segmented by residential and non-residential markets:
-
Residential
- Single-family detached houses
- Single-family attached houses (e.g., townhouses)
- Apartment or condominium buildings with multiple dwelling units
- Manufactured homes, which are housing units constructed on a permanent chassis with wheels for on-road transportation to the site at which the unit will be placed
-
Non-residential
- Institutional buildings (e.g., healthcare and educational facilities, religious establishments)
- Office and commercial structures (e.g., data centers, office buildings, retail establishments, hospitality facilities, warehousing and storage facilities not located on industrial sites, and other Commercial structures such as banks and theaters)
- Industrial facilities (e.g., manufacturing plants and associated offices)
- Other nonresidential structures such as airport and bus terminals, recreational buildings, police stations, fire stations, and prisons
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Unit Demand
- Demand by Region
- Leading Country Markets
- Fastest Growing Country Markets
- Demand by Market
- Residential Buildings
- Nonresidential Buildings
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Products
- Market Share & Leading Producers
- Regulatory Issues & Technology
- Climate Regulation
- Hydrogen Boilers
4. US & Canada
- US & Canada: Central Heating Boilers Market Size & Historical Trends
- US & Canada: Demand by Country & Market
5. Latin America
- Latin America: Central Heating Boilers Market Size & Historical Trends
- Latin America: Demand by Country & Market
- Brazil
- Other Latin America
6. Western Europe
- Western Europe: Central Heating Boilers Market Size & Historical Trends
- Western Europe: Demand by Country & Market
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Other Western Europe
7. Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe: Central Heating Boilers Market Size & Historical Trends
- Eastern Europe: Demand by Country & Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Other Eastern Europe
8. Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Central Heating Boilers Market Size & Historical Trends
- Asia/Pacific: Demand by Country & Market
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- Japan
- India
- Other Asia/Pacific
9. Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Central Heating Boilers Market Size & Historical Trends
- Africa/Mideast: Demand by Country & Market
- Turkey
- Other Africa/Mideast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4ht4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005656/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.