U.S. Market for Residential Gutters & Downspouts to 2025: Focus on Gutters, Downspouts, Gutter Guards and Hardware - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Residential Gutters & Downspouts Markets 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzes US demand for residential gutter and downspout products (also referred to as rainware) by product, market, material, and region. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in dollars and in linear feet (excluding hardware and accessories).
Residential gutter and downspout demand is segmented into the following product categories:
- Gutters (seamless and preformed)
- Downspouts (seamless and preformed)
-
Gutter guards
- Meshes and screens
- Hood and covers
- Foams and bristles
-
Hardware and accessories:
- Hardware, including elbows and other connectors, end caps, miters, outlets, brackets, hangers, and straps, and other mounting hardware
- Accessories, including conductor heads; downspout drain guards, strainers, and extenders; splash guards; rain chains; rainwater harvesting equipment; and deicing systems
The residential gutter and downspout market segments analyzed are:
- New residential
- Residential improvement and repair
The gutter and downspout materials addressed in the study are:
- Aluminum
- Steel
- Plastic
- Copper, zinc, and other materials, such as wood, fiberglass, concrete (Finlock)
Additionally, demand for gutter and downspout products is broken out for the following US geographic regions and sub-regions:
- Northeast (Middle Atlantic and New England)
- Midwest (East North Central and West North Central)
- South (South Atlantic, East South Central, and West South Central)
- West (Mountain and Pacific)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Market Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Demand by Product
- Gutters
- Downspouts
- Gutter Guards
- Hardware & Accessories
- Demand by Material
- Pricing Trends
4. Applications
- Demand by Application
- New Residential
- Demand by Product
- Demand by Material
- Residential Improvement & Repair
- Demand by Product
- Demand by Material
5. Housing Types & Regional Demand
- Demand by Housing Type
- Single-Family
- Manufactured Housing
- Multifamily
- Demand by Region
6. Consumer Insights
- New & Replacement Gutter Purchases
- Gutter Guard Purchases
- Consumer Attitudes About Gutters
7. Industry Structure
- Industry Composition
- Key Suppliers
- Mergers & Acquisitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4zr09
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005654/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.