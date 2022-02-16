Global Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Decline in Sensor Prices Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive ADAS aftermarket market and is forecast to grow by $3.15 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period.
The report on the automotive ADAS aftermarket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the decline in sensor prices and the priority of automotive safety among customers. This study identifies the stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS as another prime reason driving the automotive ADAS aftermarket market growth during the next few years.
The automotive ADAS aftermarket market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.
The automotive ADAS aftermarket market is segmented as below:
By Technology
- Passive park assists
- FCWS and LDWS
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
The report on automotive ADAS aftermarket market covers the following areas:
- Automotive ADAS aftermarket market sizing
- Automotive ADAS aftermarket market forecast
- Automotive ADAS aftermarket market industry analysis
The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive ADAS aftermarket market vendors that include Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Nortek Security and Control LLC, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and Wabtec Corp. Also, the automotive ADAS aftermarket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Brandmotion LLC
- Continental AG
- Garmin Ltd.
- Gentex Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Knorr Bremse AG
- Nortek Security and Control LLC
- Valeo SA
- VOXX International Corp.
- Wabtec Corp.
