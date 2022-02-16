Global Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026: Decline in Sensor Prices Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive ADAS aftermarket market and is forecast to grow by $3.15 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period.

The report on the automotive ADAS aftermarket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.

The market is driven by the decline in sensor prices and the priority of automotive safety among customers. This study identifies the stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS as another prime reason driving the automotive ADAS aftermarket market growth during the next few years.

The automotive ADAS aftermarket market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.

The automotive ADAS aftermarket market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Passive park assists

FCWS and LDWS

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

The report on automotive ADAS aftermarket market covers the following areas:

Automotive ADAS aftermarket market sizing

Automotive ADAS aftermarket market forecast

Automotive ADAS aftermarket market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive ADAS aftermarket market vendors that include Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Nortek Security and Control LLC, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and Wabtec Corp. Also, the automotive ADAS aftermarket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Brandmotion LLC

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd.

Gentex Corp.

Intel Corp.

Knorr Bremse AG

Nortek Security and Control LLC

Valeo SA

VOXX International Corp.

Wabtec Corp.

