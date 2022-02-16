Insights on the Industrial Lighting Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Dialight and Legrand Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Industrial Lighting Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Offering Type, Light Source Type, Installation Type, Application Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Lighting Market is estimated to be USD 11.13 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.68 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.43%.
Due to the price reduction of LEDs in diversified industrial applications, the Global Industrial Lighting Market increases the LED penetration in various applications. LED lights having durability with low power consumption in industrial usage are driving the market growth. Additionally, multiple industries' growing infrastructural development and modernization fuel the market's growth. Apart from this, high-cost associated with implementing industrial lighting systems and equipment and lack of standardized policies hamper the market from growing.
Furthermore, increasing LED usage in wireless data transfer and the growing development of wireless control systems or LED platforms will be market opportunities. Moreover, the low-profit margin of LED products is a challenge for manufacturers to generate profit that may affect the market.
The Global Industrial Lighting Market is segmented based on Product Type, Offering Type, Light Source Type, Installation Type, Application Type, and Geography.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Industrial Lighting Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Price Reduction Increases the LED Penetration
- Durability with Low Energy Consumption
- Growing Infrastructural Development and Modernization
Restraints
- High-Cost Associate with System Implementation
- Lack of Standardise Policies
Opportunities
- Increase in Use of LED in Wireless Data Transfer
- Growing Development of Wireless Control Platforms
Challenges
- Low-Profit Margin
Companies Mentioned
- ABB, Ltd
- Acuity Brands, Inc
- Advanced Lighting Technologies, LLC
- AIXTRON
- Dialight
- Digital Lumens, Inc
- Eaton Corporation
- Emerson Electric Co
- Fulham Co, Inc
- General Electric Company
- Glamox
- Hilclare Lighting (Pilot Group Company)
- Hubbell Incorporated
- Larson Electronics, LLC
- LED Lighting Systems, LLC
- Legrand
- LG Innotek
- LMPG, Inc
- Litetronics
- Leviton Manufacturing Co Inc
- Nemalux, Inc
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Raytec Ltd
- R STAHL Group
- Schneider Electric SE
- Signify Holding B.V
- TOYODA GOSEI Co Ltd
- TRILUX GmbH & Co KG
- Ushio America, Inc
- Wolfspeed, Inc
- Zumtobel Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0v49x
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005611/en/
