Insights on the Industrial Lighting Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Dialight and Legrand Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Industrial Lighting Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Offering Type, Light Source Type, Installation Type, Application Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Lighting Market is estimated to be USD 11.13 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.68 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.43%.

Due to the price reduction of LEDs in diversified industrial applications, the Global Industrial Lighting Market increases the LED penetration in various applications. LED lights having durability with low power consumption in industrial usage are driving the market growth. Additionally, multiple industries' growing infrastructural development and modernization fuel the market's growth. Apart from this, high-cost associated with implementing industrial lighting systems and equipment and lack of standardized policies hamper the market from growing.

Furthermore, increasing LED usage in wireless data transfer and the growing development of wireless control systems or LED platforms will be market opportunities. Moreover, the low-profit margin of LED products is a challenge for manufacturers to generate profit that may affect the market.

The Global Industrial Lighting Market is segmented based on Product Type, Offering Type, Light Source Type, Installation Type, Application Type, and Geography.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Price Reduction Increases the LED Penetration

Durability with Low Energy Consumption

Growing Infrastructural Development and Modernization

Restraints

High-Cost Associate with System Implementation

Lack of Standardise Policies

Opportunities

Increase in Use of LED in Wireless Data Transfer

Growing Development of Wireless Control Platforms

Challenges

Low-Profit Margin

