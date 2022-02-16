Global Health & Fitness Application Market to 2027 - Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Health & Fitness Application Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global health & fitness app is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25.1% during 2021-2027. This report on global health & fitness app report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global health & fitness app market by categorising the market based on various segments, including detailed regional segmentation. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global health & fitness app are provided in this report, which includes company descriptions, business overviews, product portfolios, and financial details.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of overall market and its segments. The historic numbers and forecasts are provided for each of the segments and for the countries covered in the report. This report also includes a detailed impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global health & fitness app market.

Apart from the quantitative analysis, the report also provides qualitative analysis, including SWOT analysis, porter's five forces, and value chain of the industry. It also includes descriptive market drivers, opportunities, on-going & future trends, and challenges.

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of the global health & fitness app market

Analysis of global market trends, historical data, market estimates for the base year, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period

Profiles of the key companies

SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces, and value chain analysis of health & fitness app market

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will be the global health & fitness app market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the market opportunities and threats in the market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

Which are trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players in the industry?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the current industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Health and Fitness Application Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Health and Fitness Application Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Health and Fitness Application Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Exercise and Weight Loss

5.3. Diet and Nutrition

5.4. Activity Tracking

6. Global Health and Fitness Application Market by Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Android

6.3 iOS

6.4 Others

7. Global Health and Fitness Application Market by Device

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smartphones

7.3 Tablets

7.4 Wearable Devices

8. Global Health and Fitness Application Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Russia

8.2.7 Netherlands

8.2.8 Rest of the Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 United States

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Indonesia

8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Mexico

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 Turkey

8.6.3 Iran

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. SWOT Analysis

10. Porter's Five Forces

11. Market Value Chain Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Adidas

12.2.2. Appster

12.2.3. Fitbit, Inc.

12.2.4. FitnessKeeper

12.2.5. Azumio, Inc.

12.2.6. MyFitnessPal Inc.

12.2.7. Nike; Noom

12.2.8. Under Armour, Inc.

12.2.9. Applico

12.2.10. Aaptiv

