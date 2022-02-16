Blood Pressure Monitors Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Blood Pressure Monitors (Healthcare IT) - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the Blood Pressure Monitors pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
This category includes blood pressure transducers that convert blood pressure into electrical signals and sphygmomanometers, a device consisting of a pressure gauge and a rubber cuff that wraps around the upper arm and wrist which inflates to constrict the arteries and measure the blood pressure.
Report Scope:
- Extensive coverage of the Blood Pressure Monitors under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Blood Pressure Monitors and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
The report enables you to -
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Blood Pressure Monitors under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Blood Pressure Monitors Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Blood Pressure Monitors - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Blood Pressure Monitors - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Blood Pressure Monitors - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Blood Pressure Monitors - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Blood Pressure Monitors - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Blood Pressure Monitors - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Blood Pressure Monitors - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Blood Pressure Monitors Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Blood Pressure Monitors - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Blood Pressure Monitors Companies and Product Overview
6 Blood Pressure Monitors- Recent Developments
Companies Mentioned
- Aktiia SA
- AtCor Medical Inc
- Barron Associates, Inc.
- Blumio Inc
- Bold Diagnostics LLC
- CardiacSense Ltd
- Cardian Ltd
- CardieX Ltd
- CARDIOSIGN, INC.
- Cardiostar Ltd.
- Cirtec Medical Corp
- CNSystems Medizintechnik AG
- CoraVie Medical Inc
- Digitouch Health LLC
- Dynocardia Inc
- DynoSense Corp.
- Empirical Technologies Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
- Huma Therapeutics Ltd
- Imperial College London
- ImPress MedTech GmbH
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Johns Hopkins University
- Krisara Engineering, LLC
- Lionsgate Technologies Inc.
- Monash University
- Myant Inc
- Newcastle University
- Northwestern University
- Omron Healthcare Co Ltd
- Ovid BP Systems Inc
- Pressao Medical
- PyrAmes Inc
- Qura Inc
- Rice University
- Schiller AG
- Sense A/S
- Sensifree Inc
- Shaare Zedek Medical Center
- Shenzhen Shizhou Technology Co Ltd
- Sonetics Ultrasound Inc
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology
- STBL Medical Research AG
- SunTech Medical Inc
- Texas A&M University
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Tournicare Pty Ltd
- Tufts University
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of Maryland Baltimore
- University of Massachusetts
- University of Michigan
- University of Rochester
- Uscom Ltd
- Valencell Inc
- Wayne State University
- Withings SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyaz7v
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005649/en/
