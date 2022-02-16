The Global Power Line Communication Market is Forecast to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 9.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Power Line Communication Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Frequency, Application, Vertical, Modulation Technique, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Power Line Communication Market is estimated to be USD 8.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.
Factors such as the growing deployment of smart grids and the emerging usage of bidirectional communication technology in power lines have prompted the demand of the global power line communication market. Furthermore, benefits, such as ease of installation, availability of alternate current outlets, better throughput, security, and low cost, PLC systems are often selected over wireless and home networking technologies, increasing the growth of the market. However, the user's reliance on the same connection for both power and data, high noise generation, and the effect of signal attenuation raise the concentrated risk element, which might stymie market expansion.
Rising adoption in emerging economies is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Power Line Communication Market is segmented further based on Offering, Frequency, Application, Vertical, Modulation Technique, and Geography.
- By Offering, the market is classified into, Hardware, Software, and Services.
- By Frequency, the market is classified as Narrowband and Broadband.
- By Application, the market is classified as Energy Management and Smart Card and Indoor Marketing.
- By Vertical, the market is classified as Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.
- By Modulation Technique, the market is classified as Single Carrier Modulation, Multi-Carrier Modulation, and Spread Spectrum Modulation.
- By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Companies Mentioned:
- ABB
- Ametek
- Asustek Computer
- Billion Electric
- Comtrend
- Devolo
- D-Link
- Extollo Communications
- General Electric
- Hubbell Power Systems
- Lumenpulse
- Netcomm Wireless
- Netgear
- NYX Hemera Technologies
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Tp-Link Technologies
- Trendnet
- ZIV
- Zyxel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scylbo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005647/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.