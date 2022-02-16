The Global Power Line Communication Market is Forecast to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 9.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Power Line Communication Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Frequency, Application, Vertical, Modulation Technique, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Line Communication Market is estimated to be USD 8.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Factors such as the growing deployment of smart grids and the emerging usage of bidirectional communication technology in power lines have prompted the demand of the global power line communication market. Furthermore, benefits, such as ease of installation, availability of alternate current outlets, better throughput, security, and low cost, PLC systems are often selected over wireless and home networking technologies, increasing the growth of the market. However, the user's reliance on the same connection for both power and data, high noise generation, and the effect of signal attenuation raise the concentrated risk element, which might stymie market expansion.

Rising adoption in emerging economies is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.

Market Segmentation

The Global Power Line Communication Market is segmented further based on Offering, Frequency, Application, Vertical, Modulation Technique, and Geography.

By Offering, the market is classified into, Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Frequency, the market is classified as Narrowband and Broadband.

By Application, the market is classified as Energy Management and Smart Card and Indoor Marketing.

By Vertical, the market is classified as Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.

By Modulation Technique, the market is classified as Single Carrier Modulation, Multi-Carrier Modulation, and Spread Spectrum Modulation.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

