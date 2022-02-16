UK FinTech Storfund Hires Amazon Executive To Drive Expansion

As the business expands to major marketplaces worldwide, Storfund has made several market leading hires

Increasing recognition that ecommerce has a cashflow problem has seen Storfund expand to new marketplaces – and embark on a hiring spree. Storfund, a leading UK fintech, offers retailers immediate payment on sales, eliminating the long wait for payment that is standard on marketplaces.

Storfund has built on early success on Amazon and turned its attention to the growing number of marketplaces worldwide, securing partnerships with Cdiscount, France's largest marketplace, PcComponentes, a leader in Spain, and Back Market, a pioneer in the circular economy.

Storfund's unique offering and impressive partnerships have seen it attract market leading hires who will drive the next stage of its growth.

David Rolls joins from Amazon Consumer Payments Lending. In this role he led the global expansion of Amazon's Third Party Lending program and onboarded new strategic partners, including Marcus by Goldman Sachs in the US and ING in Germany.

Within Storfund, David will be responsible for driving product development; he brings deep expertise of designing and delivering innovative financial products with over 12 years' experience in corporate and investment banking in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America prior to joining Amazon.

"David brings an invaluable combination of ecommerce and financial services experience" said George Brintalos, CEO of Storfund, "his time building small business financing programmes for Amazon means he has unique insight into the funding needs of ecommerce retailers"

This is the third significant hire by Storfund in the last 12 months. Storfund also appointed Margaret-Anne Galvin as Head of Partnerships and Hana Graham as Head of Marketing. Margaret joined Storfund from Cdiscount, bringing experience of the needs and aspirations of marketplaces; Hana has spent the last decade in financial services marketing, including the global insurance broker, Gallagher.

"We are building an outstanding team of talented and experienced professionals to deliver the very best solutions for our clients, be they ecommerce retailers or marketplaces," said Akbar Ahsan, Storfund's co-founder.

