2021 Report on Hong Kong Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Hong Kong, China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies is expected to register a mild recovery in 2021 following the significant losses of 2020. With tourist spending having accounted for a significant share of category sales prior to the pandemic, the severe decline in value will make it difficult to fully recover in the short term due to ongoing travel restrictions.
The publisher's Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products - Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2021 DEVELOPMENTS
- Mild recovery for cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in 2021
- Herbal/traditional options hold relevant position
GSK Consumer Healthcare retains leadership due to established brands
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies to face short- to mid-term challenges
- Digital engagement to increase in relevance
- A need to focus on preventive health when developing new products
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2016-2021
- Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
- Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2021
- Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2018-2021
- Table 5 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2021-2026
- Table 6 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2021-2026
CONSUMER HEALTH IN HONG KONG, CHINA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Consumer health in 2021: The big picture
- 2021 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
- Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2016-2021
- Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2016-2021
MARKET DATA
- Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2016-2021
- Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
- Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2021
- Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2018-2021
- Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2016-2021
- Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2021
- Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2021-2026
- Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2021-2026
APPENDIX
