Global Process Analyzer Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Process Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global process analyzer market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.55% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Process analyzers are electronic tools used for the examination of various industrial processes. They primarily determine the chemical composition and physical properties of substances to enable process optimization and asset protection. They also analyze the liquid and gaseous content in a product at the time of manufacturing. The liquid analyzers are used for monitoring process chemistry including fluid quality, whereas the gas analyzer monitor industrial, natural and process gas streams. They can also withstand harsh environments and extreme climatic conditions. Owing to these benefits, process analyzers find extensive application across oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries

The growing oil and gas industry represent one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a growing need for wastewater treatment plants since the industrial wastewater is characterized by high concentrations of salts, particles and toxic chemicals, which are harmful to the environment. The increasing water shortage is catalyzing the need for the treatment and disposal of wastewater, which is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly adopting analyzers to constantly monitor production processes for optimizing the usage of resources and reducing the amount of waste generated. Manual inspection techniques are rapidly being replaced to reduce losses caused by human errors and, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Similarly, the adoption of process analysis tools by the pharmaceutical industry is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including rapid automation of industrial processes, coupled with the favorable government policies to ensure better production and quality of industrial products, are projected to drive the market further.

