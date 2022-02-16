Global Human Centric Lighting Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application Type, Offering Type, Installation Type and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Human Centric Lighting Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Offering Type, Installation Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Human Centric Lighting Market is estimated to be USD 955.0 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5018.09 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39.35%.
The Global Human Centric Lighting Market is estimated to fastest-growing segment due to increasing initiatives by the government towards the establishment of smart cities, wireless communication, traffic congestion, etc. Growing adoption of LED lighting in human-centric lighting solutions due to their properties, such as subsequent cost over conventional lights and reduction in power or energy consumption, are driving the market's growth. These solutions will help improve concentration, efficiency, and safety in the workplace and educational environment.
Additionally, the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions fuels the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost associated with system installation and issues related to system compatibility while using different types of communication links is restricting the market and hampering the growth of the global human-centric lighting market.
Furthermore, the growing implementation of wireless technology in human-centric lighting and reconstruction of existing infrastructure and smart lighting platforms will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, lack of common standards and policies and increased system complexities of the electrical environment are significant challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth.
The Global Human Centric Lighting Market is segmented based on Application Type, Offering Type, Installation Type, and Geography.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Human Centric Lighting Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Government Initiatives towards Establishing Smart Cities
- Growing Adoption of LED Lighting Solutions
- Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions
Restraints
- High Cost of System Installation
- Issue related to System Compatibility
Opportunities
- Increasing Implementation of Wireless Technology and Smart Lighting
- Development or Replacement of Existing Infrastructure
Challenges
- Lack of Common Standards and Policies
Companies Mentioned
- Acuity Brands, Inc
- Arcluce S.p.A
- B.E.G Bruck Electronic GmbH
- CoeLux Srl
- Controlled Lighting Corp
- ESYLEX GmbH
- ERP Power, LLC
- Fulham Co, Inc
- Gerard Lighting Group
- Glamox AS
- Global Lighting Technologies
- Helvar Merca Oy Ab
- Halla A.S
- Healthe, Inc
- Hubbell Incorporated
- Ledrabrands, Inc
- Legrand
- LUMITECH Lighting Solution GmbH
- Lutron Electronics Co, Inc
- NormaGrup Technology S.A
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- SDA Lighting
- Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd
- SG Lighting
- Signify Holding B.V
- TRILUX GmbH & Co KG
- Waldmann Lighting
- Wipro Enterprise Private Limited
- Wolfspeed, Inc
- Zumtobel Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/au6chj
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005602/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
