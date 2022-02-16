Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market to 2031 - Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessments - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Recycled Scrap Metal Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study published by this publisher on the recycled scrap metal market includes global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031 and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the recycled scrap metal market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Companies Mentioned
- ArcelorMittal
- Aurubis AG
- China Baowu Group
- HBIS Group
- Sims Metal Management Ltd.
- HKS Metals
- Nucor Corporation
- AMG Resources Corporation
- Celsa Group
- EMR Group
- CRONIMET Holding GmbH
- GLE Scrap Metal
- Tucson Iron and Metal
- ELG Haniel GmbH
- Atlantic Recycling Group, LLC
- Baroni Scrap Metal LLC
- Kuusakoski Group Oy
- IMR Innovative Metal Recycling GmbH
- Romukeskus Oy
- Commercial Metals Co (CMC)
- MetalCirc Oy
- GMH Recycling GmbH
- Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.
- Evraz plc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Innovation/Development Trends
4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis
4.2. Product Innovation & Diversification
4.3. Marketing and Brand Management
4.4. Supply Chain Management
5. Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
5.1. Historical Market Volume (Tons) Analysis, 2016-2020
5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) Projections, 2021-2031
5.3. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6. Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market - Pricing Analysis
6.1. Pricing Analysis by Metal Type
6.2. Cost Teardown Analysis
6.3. Pricing Analysis by Regions
7. Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market Demand (In Value or Size in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
7.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031
7.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Market Background
8.1. Macro-Economic Factors
8.1.1. Global Gdp Growth Overview
8.1.2. Global Steel Production Overview
8.1.3. Global Automotive Sector Overview
8.1.4. Global Automotive Scrappage Rates
8.1.5. Global Aluminium Production Overview
8.1.6. Other Key Macro-Economic Factors
8.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
8.2.1. Historic Growth Rate of Companies
8.2.2. Impact of Regulations
8.2.3. Research & Technology Developments
8.2.4. End Use Sectors Demand Outlook
8.2.5. Other Key Forecast Factors
8.3. Value Chain
8.3.1. List of Metal Recyclers
8.3.2. List of Traders and Distributors
8.3.3. Average Margins
8.4. Market Dynamics
8.4.1. Drivers
8.4.2. Restraints
8.4.3. Opportunity Analysis
8.5. Supply-Demand Analysis
8.6. Recycling Process Overview
8.7. Recycling Outlook
8.8. Trade Scenario
8.9. Key Regulations Applicable
8.10. Impact of COVID - 19 Crisis
8.10.1. Introduction
8.10.2. World Economy/Cluster Projections
8.10.3. Potential of Impact by Taxonomy
8.10.4. Recovery Scenario (Short, Mid and Long Term)
8.10.5. Key Strategies
9. Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Metal Type
10. Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Source Type
11. Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by End- Use
12. Global Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region
13. North America Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
14. Latin America Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
15. Europe Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
16. South Asia & Pacific Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
17. East Asia Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
18. Middle East and Africa Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
19. Key and Emerging Countries Recycled Scrap Metal Market Analysis
20. Market Structure Analysis
21. Competition Analysis
22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
23. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkskgi
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220216005586/en/
