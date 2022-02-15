Asahi Kasei Medical to Build New Assembly Plant for Planova™ Filters

Asahi Kasei Medical has decided to expand the production capacity of Planova™ filters by constructing a new assembly plant in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan. The new plant will be designed to realize a smart factory by accelerating manufacturing automation and digital transformation in order to enhance quality and production efficiency. The construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of the calendar year 2022, with expected completion in early 2024.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005597/en/
Planova™ Virus Removal Filters (Photo: Business Wire)
The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the rapid growth of the biotherapeutics market and increased the urgent demand for Planova™ filters, which are indispensable to develop and commercially produce new drugs in pharmaceutical companies. Asahi Kasei Medical has been making significant milestones in expanding production capacity to meet such demands. This new assembly plant follows the investment announced in 2021 for the expansion of the spinning plant for Planova™ BioEX in Oita, Japan. As for the Planova™ N series filter, all six existing plants, including the spinning plant completed in 2019 in Miyazaki, Japan, have been operating efficiently to meet the increasing demand worldwide.
Asahi Kasei Medical is the global market leader in virus filtration, with its Planova™ filters having an unrivaled 30-year history of trusted use in the production of biotherapeutics. Asahi Kasei Medical aims to provide "Assurance Beyond Expectation" in the form of innovative yet exceptionally reliable bioprocess consumables, equipment, scientific support, and biosafety testing services to help biologics manufacturers safely and efficiently produce medicines that patients can trust.
Asahi Kasei Medical will continue to reinforce its global supply infrastructure for Planova™ through proactive investments in manufacturing facilities in order to support the early provision of vaccines and life-saving therapies to as many people as possible.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005597/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.