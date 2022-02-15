Media Alert: BrainChip CEO Presents at International Investment Forum 2022

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (BRNBRCHFBCHPY the world's first and only commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips, today announced that CEO Sean Hehir will present to investors and investment groups on the opportunities in edge AI at the 2022 International Investment Forum (IIF), held virtually February 17.

IIF's all-digital format leverages the growing importance of online investor relations, and offers select small- and mid-cap companies the opportunity to answer questions live via Zoom from investors, portfolio and fund managers, bankers, investment advisors, and members of the media. Fourteen companies were selected to participate, all representing cutting-edge industries such as technology, medical, digital media, commodities/rare earth and materials, crypto, real estate and aerospace.

"We appreciate IIF for enabling a direct dialogue between company leadership and the investment community, because it's a valuable opportunity for us to communicate our passion for advancing AI," said Hehir. "Participating investors can expect to hear far more about BrainChip's mission to transform sectors like healthcare, transportation, automotive, and industrial IoT."

IIF 2022 takes place live via Zoom beginning at 9:45 a.m. Central European Time (3:45 a.m. Eastern/7:45 p.m. Australia EDT). Registration is free to interested investors; to join visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1416442433835/WN_fM2DLtC_S7eMzHfL7uYamA

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (BRNBRCHFBCHPY

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215006263/en/