Gentlehomme Provides Quality Cosmetic and Skincare Products for Men

Based in Los Angeles, Gentlehomme is a cosmetic and skincare line with a particular interest in men's skincare needs
For many years, the cosmetic and skincare market has favored women more than men. Hundreds of brands and thousands of products are designed to help women achieve and maintain good skin, but not as much for men. It isn't always easy to find affordable and good-quality skincare and cosmetic products that cater to the needs of men.
On this note, Gentlehomme was established in the heart of Los Angeles with a focus to address the needs of men's beauty by formulating cosmetic and skincare products exclusively for a man's skin. The brand offers perfect products for all men looking for a simple, easy way to maintain healthy and youthful skin. From wrinkles to tired skin, Gentlehomme offers a variety of cosmetic and skincare products to help men look their best at all times.
"We started Gentlehomme to offer products designed for a man's taste and skin," explained Salome Chemla, Co-Founder & CEO of Gentlehomme. "Gentlehomme provides beauty solutions for men that are both affordable and effective. We believe in selling high-quality skincare products and outsourcing them at factory-direct prices so we can offer them at a reasonable price. Our goal is to build long-term relationships with our users based on mutual trust and understanding. We know they deserve peace of mind and real value when it comes to cosmetics."
With Gentlehomme, shopping for men's beauty products couldn't be easier. The brand features cosmetic products for men such as eyebrow pencils & gels, tweezers, concealer sticks, tinted moisturizers, and lip repair balms. Other categories of products offered by Gentlehomme include grooming products such as beard balms and tweezers. They also offer skincare products such as collagen face masks, refreshing face mists, collagen eye creams, men's private parts deodorants, vitamin C serums, retinol complex serums, to mention a few.
For more information, please visit www.gentlehomme.com.
About Gentlehomme
Gentlehomme is dedicated to luxury and the highest level of beauty products. The brand's designs are modern and timeless, bottled in exclusive matte finish packages so a man's bathroom cabinet can have a natural masculine look. Gentlehomme's cosmetics help improve men's skin's smoothness and texture to achieve invisible coverage with visible results in an instant.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215006192/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.