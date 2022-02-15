A-Sha Foods' CEO Young Chang is Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Young Chang, President and CEO of A-Sha Foods USA, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Coming from a 100-year-old legacy of tradition in producing quality noodles, A-Sha has coupled technology with heritage to manufacture food that is healthier, lower in sodium and kinder to our bodies – food that is sustainable and respectful of the planet we live on, while looking beyond our ecosystem towards a future where non-perishable foods may be the best alternative.

Chang is an 18-year veteran of working in Fortune 500 companies such as Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros., and IBM. With a bachelor's degree in Information and Computer Science and Masters in Business Administration from USC's Marshall School of Business, he decided to make a total career change and become a founder of an international food manufacturing and distribution company. Having thrived in the business for the past 6 years, Chang's focus remains to change the world and make a lasting impact on humankind through food.

"I was honored to be a guest on Impact, and John Shegerian was a great, thoughtful host," said Chang. "He really dove into my journey – from what it was like to found A-Sha, all the way to expanding the company to a global brand. John understands the impact we're trying to make in the culinary space and CPG space with food to fuel our future."

"It was rewarding to have Young on the show to share his story and how he launched A-Sha in the United States – disrupting the noodle and snack aisle in grocery stores nationwide, driving people to explore healthier and plant-based options," said Shegerian. "Young and A-Sha are actively opening people's minds to a healthier and more environmentally friendly way to eat noodles with a collection of products that are truly delicious, healthy and plant-based."

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple's iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio's digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

