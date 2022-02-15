Port Houston Commission Regular Meeting Thursday, February 24

Planned Meetings through April also listed
The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, February 24, 2022. It will be conducted as a hybrid meeting and will start at 9:15 a.m. The Commissioners, executive leadership, and legal counsel will be present in the boardroom of the Port Authority Executive Office Building, located at 111 East Loop North, Houston, TX 77029.
The meeting is open to the public to attend. However, the meeting can also be accessed virtually via WebEx webinar.
The agenda and the instructions to access Port Houston public meetings are available at https://porthouston.com/leadership/public-meetings/.
Please note the following upcoming planned Port Houston public meetings (subject to change):
|
Feb 22
|
8:30 a.m.
|
Compensation Committee meeting
|
Feb 24 (Thurs)
|
9:15 a.m.
|
Port Commission regular meeting
|
Mar 21 (Mon)
|
9:15 a.m.
|
Port Commission regular meeting
|
Mar 21
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Community Relations Committee
|
Apr 19
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Audit Committee meeting
|
Apr 19
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Business Equity Committee meeting
|
Apr 26
|
9:15 a.m.
|
Port Commission regular meeting
Sign up for public comment is available up to an hour before these meetings by contacting Erik Eriksson at eeriksson@porthouston.com or Liana Christian at lchristian@porthouston.com.
About Port Houston
For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel – the nation's largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. nation. The more than 200 private and eight public terminals along the federal waterway supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6% of Texas' total gross domestic product (GDP) – and a total of $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website: https://porthouston.com/
