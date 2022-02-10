China Jiangsu Province Natural Gas Analyst Map 2022: Latest Status of 1119+ Natural Gas Projects - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "On-Demand Product: 2022 China Natural Gas Map (Jiangsu) Analyst Edition" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The map introduces the latest status of 1119+ natural gas project in China's Jiangsu province, including franchised city gas zones, gas pipelines, key distribution stations, conventional gas fields/blocks, LNG plants, LNG Satellite Stations, LNG receiving terminals, CNG plants, key power users, key gas chemical users, shale gas E&P projects, underground gas storages, coal gas methanation plants.
Map Details
- Map Size: 160 x 150 cm
- Map Language: English
- Shipping Format: Rolled
Map Features
- Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database. This helps you to get the most latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed;
- Over 670 as flow arrows appear alongside main pipelines in the map;
- Super large size (160x150cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines;
- Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title.
Projects in this Map (the exact project number is subject to the date your map is tailor-made)
- 173+ franchised city gas zones
- 293+ gas pipelines
- 347+ key distribution stations
- 1+ conventional gas fields/blocks
- 1+ shale gas E&P projects
- 10+ underground gas storages
- 5+ coal gas methanation plants
- 13+ LNG receiving terminals
- 9+ LNG plants
- 150+ LNG satellite stations
- 35+ CNG plants
- 76+ key gas power users
- 6+ key gas chemical users
Tables in this Map
- Jiangsu Province's Franchised City Gas Zones Table introduces each franchised territories, superior prefecture city, status, company;
- Jiangsu Province's Gas Pipelines Table introduces each main gas pipelines by project name, main area, status and company;
- Jiangsu Province's LNG Terminals, Plants, Satellite Stations Table introduces each LNG projects by name, province, city, status and company;
- Jiangsu Province's CNG Plants Table introduces each CNG projects by project name, province, city, status and company;
- Jiangsu Province's Main Gas Power Users Table introduces each gas power projects by project name, province, city, status and company.
