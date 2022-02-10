Worldwide Application Processor Industry to 2027 - Featuring Qualcomm, Apple and Mediatek Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Application Processor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global application processor market reached a value of $33.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach $43.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Qualcomm
- Apple
- Mediatek
- Samsung Electronics
- Xiaomi
- Hisilicon Technologies
- Spreadtrum Communications
- NXP Semiconductors
- Texas Instruments
- Nvidia
- Toshiba
- Renesas Electronics
- Ingenic Semiconductor
- LG Electronics
- Garmin
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
An application processor is a system on a chip (SoC) processor which is responsible for the optimal functioning of applications running in a mobile operating system. It is used in a variety of electronic devices including tablets, e-readers, smartphones, netbooks, gaming consoles and automotive navigation devices. With the support of an application processor, several applications can run in different operating systems such as Android, iOS, Windows CE or Symbian. It also has the capability of delivering specialties such as graphics processing unit, memory controller and multimedia decoding units. As the technology continues to evolve and become more data-centric, application processors have advanced from the first Intel 8086 processor to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8086K processor which can deliver up to 5 GHz
With the growing base of tech-savvy consumers, there has been a rise in the adoption of smartphones. This has led to an escalation in the demand for smartphones with high-end graphics. As a result, an increasing number of mobile phones are being produced with advanced application processors. Samsung has recently designed a new line of the premium application processor, Exynos 9 Series 9810, especially for artificial intelligence (AI) applications in smartphones, tablets, and other media devices. Moreover, the leading application processor companies are developing and updating their processors.
For instance, Qualcomm has launched Snapdragon mobile application processors which offer benefits including fast charging, long battery life, enhanced camera functionality, immersive AR and VR experiences, superior connectivity, and the latest security solutions
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global application processor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global application processor industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global application processor industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the core type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global application processor industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global application processor industry?
- What is the structure of the global application processor industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global application processor industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global application processor industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Application Processor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Device Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Core Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Device Type
7 Market Breakup by Core Type
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1d7bds
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005539/en/
