Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres") BIOX, a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, has reported financial results for the second quarter 2022, ended December 31, 2021. Financial results are expressed in US dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year ("YoY"), unless otherwise noted.

FISCAL SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Comparable Revenues increased 89% in 2Q22, to $90.3 million, up from $47.7 million in the year-ago quarter, resulting in an accumulated growth of 72% year to date. Growth in revenues was mainly driven by inoculants across various geographies globally, seed treatment packs in South America, and a successful high-season marketing of micro-beaded fertilizers in Argentina. The combined growth in Europe and the United States reached 146% YoY during the quarter.

increased 89% in 2Q22, to $90.3 million, up from $47.7 million in the year-ago quarter, resulting in an accumulated growth of 72% year to date. Growth in revenues was mainly driven by inoculants across various geographies globally, seed treatment packs in South America, and a successful high-season marketing of micro-beaded fertilizers in Argentina. The combined growth in Europe and the United States reached 146% YoY during the quarter. Comparable Gross Profit for the quarter was up 69%, compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching $42.2 million. Year-to-date comparable gross profit reached $70.1 million, up 56% compared to fiscal year 2021. With all regions' nominally growing contributions to gross profit compared to the year-ago quarter, Europe and the United States stood out, representing approximately 15% of total gross profit, up from 11% in 2Q21.

for the quarter was up 69%, compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching $42.2 million. Year-to-date comparable gross profit reached $70.1 million, up 56% compared to fiscal year 2021. With all regions' nominally growing contributions to gross profit compared to the year-ago quarter, Europe and the United States stood out, representing approximately 15% of total gross profit, up from 11% in 2Q21. LTM Adjusted EBITDA for the Baseline Business, which excludes HB4 pre-launch costs, reached $61.8 million, up 46% compared to the year-ago metric, and 15% on a quarterly sequential basis. LTM HB4 pre-launch expenses comprised of SG&A, inventory ramp-up and data acquisition costs, totaled $6.2 million - inclusive of a $1.9 million negative IAS29 accounting adjustment to HB4 grain inventories - leading to a reported LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $55.6 million. HB4 pre-launch costs are expensed as incurred and accounted for in SG&A and Other Income or Loss, both line items with an impact in reported Adjusted EBITDA. Upon completion of the harvest season, HB4 Wheat seed inventory has reached the required level for a limited commercial launch, stabilizing the run rate of inventory ramp-up costs.

up 46% compared to the year-ago metric, and 15% on a quarterly sequential basis. LTM HB4 pre-launch expenses comprised of SG&A, inventory ramp-up and data acquisition costs, totaled $6.2 million - inclusive of a $1.9 million negative IAS29 accounting adjustment to HB4 grain inventories - leading to a reported LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $55.6 million. HB4 pre-launch costs are expensed as incurred and accounted for in SG&A and Other Income or Loss, both line items with an impact in reported Adjusted EBITDA. Upon completion of the harvest season, HB4 Wheat seed inventory has reached the required level for a limited commercial launch, stabilizing the run rate of inventory ramp-up costs. Bioceres' subsidiary Rizobacter Argentina S.A. completed a $20.0 million public offering of series VII corporate bonds, which mature in December 2024 and pay an annual nominal interest rate of 1.49%. Proceeds allowed Bioceres to maintain a strong liquidity position of $39.9 million by quarter-end and increased the long-term portion of total debt from 63% to 74%, stabilizing the average cost of debt at 7.1%. Net Financial Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio decreased from 2.74x to 2.66x on a sequential basis.

FISCAL SECOND QUARTER HB4 HIGHLIGHTS

HB4 Wheat outyielded non-HB4 varieties, with a 12.8% average increase across all environments and locations . In targeted environments, representing more than one-third of all harvested hectares, the average yield improvement was 49%. 2 nd generation varieties showed a 16% yield improvement in high yielding environments, when compared to 1 st generation materials.

. In targeted environments, representing more than one-third of all harvested hectares, the average yield improvement was 49%. 2 generation varieties showed a 16% yield improvement in high yielding environments, when compared to 1 generation materials. Brazil's regulatory authority, CTNBio, granted the import approval for HB4 wheat flour for animal and human consumption in November 2021 . This approval is a major milestone in Bioceres' mission to build agricultural systems that enhance carbon sequestration and climate resiliency, and a necessary step for a commercial launch in the upcoming planting season.

. This approval is a major milestone in Bioceres' mission to build agricultural systems that enhance carbon sequestration and climate resiliency, and a necessary step for a commercial launch in the upcoming planting season. Estimations based on growers' feedback, portfolio of varieties and seed multiplication plans set EBITDA target for HB4 Wheat at $15-20 million for FY2024 . Opportunity peak estimated at 2.3 million hectares and $195 million in revenues for the Company in current market.

. Opportunity peak estimated at 2.3 million hectares and $195 million in revenues for the Company in current market. Rollout of new HB4 Soy varieties affected by reduction in late season plantings due to severe drought conditions during December. Top-performing 3 rd generation HB4 varieties planted at 100% of available inventory, while 2 nd generation materials planted on 60% of planned hectares. 1 st generation varieties fully discontinued as indicated in 4Q21. Shift towards new varieties expected to unlock further yield gains going forward .

Top-performing 3 generation HB4 varieties planted at 100% of available inventory, while 2 generation materials planted on 60% of planned hectares. 1 generation varieties fully discontinued as indicated in 4Q21. . Alexandre Garcia joined the management team as Global Head of Seed Business to enhance focus on accessing and developing top performing genetics for the HB4 trait and new technologies. In his former position as Innovation and Research Director at TMG, a leading provider of soybean genetics for Latin America, Alexandre led the collaboration efforts on HB4 in Brazil since 2014. ​He completed a PhD in Agronomy at the State University of Maringa (Brazil) / University of Illinois (US), an MBA from Fundação Getulio Vargas (Brazil), and has more than 15 years of experience in the seed business.

MANAGEMENT REVIEW

Mr. Federico Trucco, Chief Executive Officer of Bioceres, commented: "We are thrilled to report a record setting quarter for our Company, with comparable revenues at $90.3 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA at $61.8 million, excluding HB4 pre-launch costs. Our very strong performance during the second quarter contributed to a 72% growth in revenues year-to-date, with robust growth across all three business segments. We are also very proud to report that our combined growth in Europe and the United States (at 146% for the period) places these important geographies close to 10% of our global revenues, a huge step forward in our international diversification strategy".

"On the HB4 front, I would like to mention the announcement in November by the Brazilian National Biosafety Commission (CTNBio), that decided unanimously to approve the import certification for HB4 wheat flour for human and animal consumption in that country. This approval is a major milestone and a key step in Bioceres' mission to build agricultural systems that enhance carbon sequestration and climate resiliency, and is a necessary step for a commercial launch in the upcoming planting season. We are now in a position to estimate an incremental EBITDA contribution for HB4 Wheat of $15-20M for fiscal year 24", concluded Trucco.

Mr. Enrique Lopez Lecube, Chief Financial Officer of Bioceres, added, "We had a great quarter that built on top of the momentum our business had experienced in previous quarters; LTM adjusted EBITDA excluding HB4 pre-launch costs grew 46% year over year and 15% on a sequential basis. The main drivers behind the quarter's numbers were a remarkable commercial performance and market penetration of scaling technologies. Micro-beaded fertilizers delivered record growth, while inoculants and seed treatment pack sales were outstanding in North America and Europe. It is exciting to think about the prospect of adding to this business the EBITDA target we have now set for HB4 Wheat."

"During the quarter we further fortified our balance sheet with a $20 million issuance of 3-year maturity corporate bonds in our subsidiary Rizobacter. The strong financial performance of our baseline business combined with a stable debt structure and liquidity position provides a solid foundation for growth," concluded Lecube.

Key Operational Metrics (In millions of US dollars, unless where otherwise stated)

Table 1: Key Financial Metrics 2Q22 As Reported % Change Revenue by Segment 2Q21 2Q22 Reported Comparable1 Crop Protection 27.1 47.3 75% 76% Seed and Integrated Products 12.5 16.1 29% 26% Crop Nutrition 9.2 29.3 218% 212% Total Revenue 48.7 92.7 90% 89% Gross Profit 23.7 37.3 58% 69% Gross Margin 48.6% 40.3% (827 bps) (563 bps) Adjusted EBITDA 14.3 19.7 38% HB4 pre-launch costs 0.2 3.0 1461% Baseline Business Adjusted EBITDA 14.5 22.7 57% Baseline Business Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.7% 24.5% (524 bps) 1. Comparable excludes the impact of IAS29 as discussed in more detail on page 15.

Table 2: HB4 Wheat Metrics Hectares Number of Varieties Growers Contributed goods1 FY20 7,000 FY20 2 (1st Gen) FY20 25 FY20 1.4M FY21 53,000 FY21 3 (1st Gen) FY21 225 FY21 6.4M ∆ 657% 4 (2nd Gen) ∆ 800% ∆ 303%

Table 3: HB4 Soy Metrics Hectares Number of Varieties Growers Contributed goods1 FY21 23,000 FY21 4 (1st Gen) FY21 148 FY21 2.2M FY22 23,000 3 (2nd Gen) FY22 102 FY22 2.0M ∆ -% FY22 3 (2nd Gen) ∆ (31%) ∆ (10%) 9 (3rd Gen)

1 Metric will be used to account for and track the underlying economic performance of our HB4 Wheat and HB4 Soy Program ahead of reporting HB4 revenues and related accounting measures. By publishing the level of contributed goods, the investment community can also use this information to better gauge our progress.

FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. BIOX is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation Crop Nutrition and Protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include estimated financial information and, among others, statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses by governments, clients and the Company, on our business, financial condition, liquidity position and results of operations, and any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether (i) the health and safety measures implemented to safeguard employees and assure business continuity will be successful, (ii) the uncertainty related to COVID-19 in the farming community will be short lived, and (iii) we will be able to coordinate efforts to ramp up inventories. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable current assumptions, expectations, plans and forecasts regarding the Company's current or future results and future business and economic conditions more generally. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from management's expectations or could affect the Company's ability to achieve its strategic goals, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, operations, liquidity and financial results and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings updated from time to time. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are or were made, and the Company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Figures in US dollars) Three-month period ended 12/31/2021 Three-month period ended 12/31/2020 Six-month period ended 12/31/2021 Six-month period ended 12/31/2020 Total revenue 92,662,853 48,738,690 159,679,098 91,093,951 Cost of sales (55,332,989) (25,073,842) (93,325,442) (48,186,484) Gross profit 37,329,864 23,664,848 66,353,656 42,907,467 % Gross profit 40% 49% 42% 47% Operating expenses (20,198,593) (12,334,536) (37,813,335) (23,450,991) Share of profit of JV 1,141,323 65,975 919,087 305,687 Other income or expenses, net (571,365) 135,132 (1,717,982) 140,322 Operating profit 17,701,229 11,531,419 27,741,426 19,902,485 Finance result (8,221,621) (5,896,874) (13,401,289) (18,632,336) Profit before income tax 9,479,608 5,634,545 14,340,137 1,270,149 Income tax (4,141,102) (3,835,587) (6,736,415) (5,841,453) Profit/ (Loss) for the period 5,338,506 1,798,958 7,603,722 (4,571,304) Other comprehensive profit / (loss) 5,472,717 658,996 11,201,854 795,127 Total comprehensive Profit / (Loss) 10,811,223 2,457,954 18,805,576 (3,776,177) Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 3,427,093 648,193 4,301,230 (6,323,365) Non-controlling interests 1,911,413 1,150,765 3,302,492 1,752,061 5,338,506 1,798,958 7,603,722 (4,571,304) Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 7,660,743 1,244,596 13,382,802 (5,789,271) Non-controlling interests 3,150,480 1,213,358 5,422,774 2,013,094 10,811,223 2,457,954 18,805,576 (3,776,177)

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Figures in US dollars) ASSETS 12/31/2021 06/30/2021 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 36,187,804 36,046,113 Other financial assets 3,696,803 11,161,398 Trade receivables 119,285,056 88,784,172 Other receivables 17,822,854 11,153,705 Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable 1,072,748 990,881 Inventories 87,308,712 61,037,551 Biological assets 8,142,920 2,315,838 Total current assets 273,516,897 211,489,658 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Other financial assets 832,159 1,097,462 Trade receivables 121,234 135,739 Other receivables 1,810,645 2,543,142 Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable 31,112 12,589 Deferred tax assets 5,689,401 3,278,370 Investments in joint ventures and associates 34,054,957 30,657,173 Property, plant and equipment 48,946,555 47,954,596 Intangible assets 72,563,018 67,342,362 Goodwill 29,904,359 28,751,206 Right-of-use leased asset 1,488,608 1,327,660 Total non-current assets 195,442,048 183,100,299 Total assets 468,958,945 394,589,957 LIABILITIES 12/31/2021 06/30/2021 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 107,583,347 72,091,408 Borrowings 48,141,499 76,785,857 Employee benefits and social security 6,472,078 4,680,078 Deferred revenue and advances from customers 7,110,046 6,277,313 Income tax payable 11,687,238 7,452,891 Lease liabilities 635,240 750,308 Total current liabilities 181,629,448 168,037,855 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Borrowings 90,738,228 47,988,468 Government grants - 784 Investments in joint ventures and associates 616,173 1,278,250 Deferred tax liabilities 24,597,731 25,699,495 Provisions 484,490 449,847 Consideration for acquisitions 12,443,071 11,790,533 Convertible notes 48,890,332 48,664,012 Lease liability 570,505 390,409 Total non-current liabilities 178,340,530 136,261,798 Total liabilities 359,969,978 304,299,653 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent 81,743,560 67,743,242 Non-controlling interests 27,245,407 22,547,062 Total equity 108,988,967 90,290,304 Total equity and liabilities 468,958,945 394,589,957

