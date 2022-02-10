Excella Appoints Ruben Marchiani as Vice President and Market Owner of National Security

Marchiani to Drive and Accelerate Growth in the National Security Market
Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions, announced the appointment of Ruben Marchiani as Vice President and Market Owner of National Security. Ruben will play a strategic role in leading all aspects of profit & loss management, client service, strategy, and business development to accelerate growth for the firm.
"Ruben brings over 29 years of deep insights and knowledge of the federal government to Excella," said Sandy Gillespie, Chief Operating Officer at Excella, "His experience will help us grow in the National Security market, drive innovative solutions, and deliver mission-critical results that directly impact the lives of Americans."
While many Federal agencies are eager to grow, they face numerous challenges that make modernization and technological adoption difficult. Agencies need solution partners who have a deep understanding of their needs and barriers to success.
"I'm excited to start expanding our client and industry relationships in the National Security market and building exceptional careers for our people. My focus will be on offering innovative solutions to our clients while enabling top-line growth and bottom-line performance for Excella." said Ruben Marchiani, Vice President and Market Owner of National Security at Excella.
Prior to joining the Excella team, Ruben served as Vice President of Operations for the Agile Development Sector at NCI Information Systems, Inc. He was instrumental in bringing Agile software delivery, AI and analytics, cybersecurity, and infrastructure services to Federal Civilian Agencies.
Excella leads Agile and DevSecOps transformations, legacy IT system modernizations, and AI solution delivery across the government. To learn more about Excella's federal offerings, please visit: https://www.excella.com/markets/federal
About Excella
Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands, and trailblazing non-profits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.
