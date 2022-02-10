Michelle Gollapalli to Lead the Simpson Senior Services Board

ECRI Institute executive has a heart for older adults and extensive non-profit experience

Simpson announces that Michelle Gollapalli, MBA, CFRE, CAP®, has been named to a two-year term as chair of its board of directors.

"This is heart-centered work," says Gollapalli, who was raised by her grandparents and sees her involvement in senior services as a way to honor them. "I want to continue Simpson's legacy of innovation, and I look forward to working with the board and the leadership team to showcase the work they are doing for our residents to the outside world."

Gollapalli is vice president of diversity, inclusion & development at ECRI Institute in Plymouth Meeting, PA and immediate past chair of the board of trustees of the Messiah United Methodist Church in Lafayette Hill, PA. She originally joined the Simpson Foundation board in October of 2015, when the foundation was in its infancy, and has been involved with Simpson ever since, joining the Senior Services board in 2016.

"With Michelle's deep understanding of the Simpson mission, her outstanding experience in non-profit fundraising and her commitment to diversity and inclusion, the board could not be in better hands as it moves forward to realize Simpson's new strategic plan," said Rev. Jim Anderman, the board's immediate past chair.

"I'm pleased to be working with Michelle. She has such passion and energy for our work. I look forward to her Board leadership as we continue to move Simpson into the future," said Carol McKinley, PhD, president and chief executive officer at Simpson.

Gollapalli is a published author with a triple major in English literature, psychology and journalism and a master of business administration in marketing from Mount Carmel Institute of Management in India. Her many recognitions include being named one of Best in Healthcare for the Region in the March 2019 issue of South Jersey Biz magazine, and her other charitable activities include service to the Asian Mosaic Fund Giving Circle.

Simpson is a not-for-profit family of services, including five senior living communities, home care, therapy and end-of-life care. Open since 1865, it is the longest-serving Methodist organization in the nation. Simpson derives great strength from its history of caring for older adults from all backgrounds and all walks of life. Simpson is constantly working to uphold its position as a community, regional and national leader in caring for and treasuring the lives of older adults. The organization continues to grow to serve more people with the highest possible level of care.

