Elan Announces Across the Country Charitable Giving Program, Donating on Behalf of 50 Credit Union Partners

Each credit union will select the charity of their choice to receive a $12,500 donation

Elan today announced the launch of its Across the Country Charitable Giving program benefiting 50 charities across the United States. Of Elan's 250+ active credit union partners, 50 have been randomly selected to participate in this exciting initiative to give back to the communities they serve.

The program allows each selected credit union to identify a charity of their choice, in their own community, and Elan will donate $12,500 to the designated organization on their behalf.

"Credit unions are a vital resource for their communities, with a mission to serve members and neighbors. We're proud to launch Across the Country Charitable Giving and help support the positive impact our credit union partners have on their communities," said Elan's Credit Card GM, John Owens. "We believe giving back is more important than ever and including our credit union partners was a meaningful component of bringing this project to fruition."

In addition to a monetary donation to each chosen organization, Elan hopes to organize in-person volunteer events in select areas. This will provide the opportunity for Elan team members to work alongside our credit union partners and serve their neighbors.

Elan's Across the Country Charitable Giving Program credit union partners and selected beneficiaries are:

1st Gateway Credit Union (United Way of Clinton County);

5 Star Community Credit Union (The Fellowship Cup);

ACT 1st Federal Credit Union (Walk to End Alzheimer's);

ACFCU (Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center);

Alive Credit Union (High School 9:12);

AllSouth Federal Credit Union (Harvest Hope Food Bank);

Alltrust Credit Union (Children's Advocacy Center of Bristol County);

Aurgroup Financial Credit Union (Butler County United Way);

Banner Federal Credit Union (Banner Health Foundation);

Brotherhood Credit Union (Boys & Girls Club of Lynn);

Central Coast Federal Credit Union (MY Museum);

Cloverbelt Credit Union (The Neighbors' Place);

Community 1st Credit Union (Food Bank of Iowa);

DoverPhila Federal Credit Union (United Way Tuscarawas County);

Fairmont Federal Credit Union (Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity);

Financial Horizons Credit Union (Boys and Girls Club of Mason Valley);

Gold Coast Federal Credit Union (Education Foundation of Palm Beach County);

Greater Nevada Credit Union (Special Olympics Nevada);

Harborstone Credit Union (Communities in Schools of Lakewood);

Heart O TX Federal Credit Union (Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas);

Heritage Community Credit Union (Folsom Cordova Community Partnership);

Lampco Federal Credit Union (Madison County Humane Society);

Maine Solutions Federal Credit Union (Maine Credit Unions' Campaign for Ending Hunger);

Marine Credit Union (Marine Credit Union Foundation);

Members 1st Credit Union (Brenden's Friday Backpacks);

Members Community Credit Union (Muscatine Center for Social Action);

Meriwest Credit Union (Children's Miracle Network);

Metco Credit Union (Matthew 25);

Northwest Christian Credit Union (Chrysalis Women's Transitional Living);

Northwestern Mutual Credit Union (Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Eastern Wisconsin);

NuMark Credit Union (Northern Illinois Food Bank);

Pasadena Service Federal Credit Union (Families Forward Learning Center);

Philadelphia Letter Carriers Federal Credit Union (Transformation to Recovery);

Pillar Credit Union (Peace and Freedom Committee);

Pinnacle Credit Union (RightPath);

Santa Fe Federal Credit Union (High Plains Children's Home);

Sharonview Federal Credit Union (Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina);

Southern Gas Federal Credit Union (Special Olympics Arkansas);

St. Louis Community Credit Union (Prosperity Connection);

Summit Federal Credit Union (Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank);

Superior Choice Credit Union (Life House, Inc.);

Taunton Federal Credit Union (Citizens for Citizens Inc.);

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (Partnership for Families, Children and Adults/ YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga);

Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Union (Trona Valley CU Foundation);

Tyler City Employees Credit Union (East Texas Food Bank);

USSCO Federal Credit Union (Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania);

VA Hospital Federal Credit Union (Fisher House Foundation);

Wakota Federal Credit Union (Neighbors, Inc.);

WEPCO Federal Credit Union (Evergreen Heritage Center Foundation);

Workers Credit Union (Our Father's House, Inc.)

To learn more about Elan and our Across the Country Charitable Giving program, visit www.cupartnership.com.

About Elan

As America's leading agent credit card issuer, Elan serves more than 250 active credit union partners. For more than 50 years, Elan has offered an outsourced partnership solution that provides credit unions the ability to offer a competitive credit card program. Elan has developed industry-leading technologies to improve cardmember satisfaction and drive growth all while sharing the program economics with its partners. In 2022, Elan launched the Across the Country Charitable Giving program pledging to nonprofits across the country in partnership with select credit union partners. For more information, visit www.cupartnership.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005066/en/