StrikeReady Sweeps 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards with Five Wins

StrikeReady, a cloud-based security operations and management company, announced today that it has been awarded five 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards:

Security Virtual Assistant – Gold

Threat Intelligence Platform – Gold

Case Management – Gold

Risk-Based Vulnerability Management – Silver

Security Management and Operations – Silver

"As we introduced disruptive security technology to the market while establishing a new market category - Security Operations and Management - we were thrilled to win multiple awards in the prestigious 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. "I would like to thank the judges and the information security community for recognizing our commitment to empowering defenders, which is the most fundamental element of cybersecurity."

"We congratulate StrikeReady for the recognition as award winners in five categories," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders, and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals' vast experience to honor the world's best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry's first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.

StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.

StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2021 CyberSecured Awards, American Security Today 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award 2021, Security Today's Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee's Disruptor Award 2021, and CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender.

